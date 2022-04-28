Kronenwetter offers large item drop-off through Saturday for residents

I don't know how to feel about this house that's for sale in Hartford, Wisconsin. I appreciate how unique it is (it's a freaking castle!) but also I feel like I would hate living next door to this house because it sticks out so much compared to the surrounding homes. The rest of the homes all look like your normal suburban homes and then you have this castle. Check out proof on Google Maps.

HARTFORD, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO