ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kronenwetter, WI

Kronenwetter offers large item drop-off through Saturday for residents

By Heather Poltrock
WSAW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - Village of Kronenwetter residents can drop off large garbage items until Saturday at Towering Pines Park. This event...

www.wsaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

MPD: hundreds of hypodermic needles found scattered in the State Street area, witnesses observed man throwing them

MADISON, Wis. — Hypodermic needles everywhere. That’s what Mike C. said he saw on State Street Thursday afternoon. His first reaction: “What’s going on?” Mike wasn’t alone in his confusion. Madison police said they received a number of calls from people on Thursday who either found or watched a man drop needles on the ground. One witness specifically told dispatch...
MADISON, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau again offers rain barrels for sale

WAUSAU – Wausau Water Works, as part of its Wauter Savvy campaign, will again offer discounted rain barrels to Wausau residents and non-residents. The fee is $50 for residents and $75 for non-residents. Wausau subsidizes the purchase for residents and gives non-residents a discounted price. Rain barrels can be...
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Kronenwetter, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yaeger Auto Salvage
WISN

Lightning strikes crowded bar during Friday fish fry

WATERFORD, Wis. — A bolt of lightning struck Friday on the outskirts of Waterford as customers were enjoying a fish fry at Spanky's Sports Bar and Grill. It sparked a fire and gas leak. A quarter-mile away, Aaron Kingstad stepped onto his porch for a better look at the...
WATERFORD, WI
TODAY.com

Wisconsin town honors memory of 10-year-old Lily Peters after her killing

Lily Peters’ hometown in Wisconsin is honoring her memory with kind deeds as it grapples with the 10-year-old girl's death. In the days since a teenage suspect was arrested in connection with Lily's death and charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree sexual assault and first-degree sexual assault with a child under age 13, the town of Chippewa Falls has been pulling together with compassion and support.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Three injured, two hospitalized in porch collapse at Mifflin Street home

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Fire Department crews are responding after a porch collapsed Saturday. Dane County Sheriff’s officials said the collapse was reported just before 11:45 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Mifflin Street. ﻿ Three people were injured in the collapse and two people were hospitalized, Madison police said. Neither person suffered life-threatening injuries. Officials did not know...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Tornado watch for Jefferson, Walworth counties

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for Jefferson and Walworth counties until 8 p.m. Saturday, April 30. For part of Walworth County, that watch was upgraded to a tornado warning from 6 p.m. until around 6:30 p.m. During a tornado warning, residents should seek shelter in a basement or lowest interior room.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
WGNtv.com

Tornado Warning – Walworth and SE Rock Co. in Wisconsin

National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan WI 600 PM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022 The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Walworth County in southeastern Wisconsin... Southeastern Rock County in south central Wisconsin... * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 600 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Sharon, or 7 miles north of Poplar Grove, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include... Elkhorn, Delavan, Lake Geneva, Williams Bay, Walworth, Fontana-On-Geneva Lake, Sharon, Darien, Como, Richmond, Springfield, Abells Corners, Tibbets, Allens Grove, Millard and Delavan Lake.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Wisconsin Home for Sale Sticks Out Like a Sore Thumb

I don't know how to feel about this house that's for sale in Hartford, Wisconsin. I appreciate how unique it is (it's a freaking castle!) but also I feel like I would hate living next door to this house because it sticks out so much compared to the surrounding homes. The rest of the homes all look like your normal suburban homes and then you have this castle. Check out proof on Google Maps.
HARTFORD, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Shooting in Green Bay leaves one dead

The rainy conditions at Hilly Haven Golf Course in De Pere Saturday afternoon didn’t stop over 160 golfers from hitting the links. Detectives and the GBPD Forensic Unit all responded to aid in the homicide investigation. Updated: 8 hours ago. "I think you gotta be careful of counting numbers...
DE PERE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Auburn Woods opens new space in downtown West Bend boutique

WEST BEND — Auburn Woods reopened on Thursday after moving into a new space on the second floor of West Bend Pilot Boutique & Unique Finds. “I was in a smaller area down below and I only had about 50 square feet,” said Auburn Woods owner Linda Popa. “We make soaps, candles, honey and syrup.”
WEST BEND, WI
WisCommunity

Dr. Hall -- Things are heating up.

Heads up Chippewa Valley - things are heating up. The last three days have seen significant increases in COVID cases in the three counties, particularly Dunn and Eau Claire. The increase in Dunn is pretty well distributed across all age groups, so there doesn't seem to be a clear group at risk vs. not.
EAU CLAIRE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy