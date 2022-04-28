The Athens Frontline: Health Insurance

ATLANTA — The government informed Georgia on Friday it had suspended approval of a plan to move away from the Affordable Care Act's federal health insurance exchanges for its own private marketplace. The plan to leave the federal exchanges was announced in 2020 as part of Gov. Brian Kemp's...
MILLIONS of Brits have been urged to take up a rapid test to see if they have bowel cancer. The Health Secretary has called on men over 60 to make sure they have the life-saving checkups. It couldn't be easier - with a home testing kit on offer, or use...
It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
ATLANTA — Lower taxes are coming to Georgia, and one expert said once the state’s income tax rate begins to drop, it will be difficult for Georgia to raise them again. Gov. Brian Kemp has signed legislation that puts the wheels in motion to move Georgia to a "flat" state income tax. The bill calls for the flat rate to drop beginning in 2024 and continue to drop to 4.99% in 2029.
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp signed Senate Bill 226 into law on Thursday, answering the question of how schools deal with someone objecting to a book or material in the school library. Among other things, SB 226 would limit the ability of filing complaints to parents or legal guardians...
Gary Rollins is known for two things killing rodents and throwing great parties. Gary Rollins used to invite hundreds of guests to join him and his wife, Ruthie, at their family's lush 1,800-acre ranch near Cartersville, Georgia. However, when Gary's father passed away, his children accused him of denying them access to their grandfather's money, and the family started to crumble.
Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are new laws in effect in Georgia impacting your child’s education. Governor Brian Kemp signed a series of bills Thursday. One of the most talked-about, House Bill 1178, is known as the ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights.’ It states parents have the right to know and direct what their child is taught at school.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta man is going back to college at the ripe age of 62, and a state program is giving him the golden chance. When Jeff Criswell turns 64 in two years, he won’t be eyeing retirement. Instead, hopes to be starting a new career as a high school English teacher.
High school students in Georgia will soon have guaranteed access to a personal finance course before they graduate. On Thursday, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law SB 220, a bill requiring personal finance classes for high school students. Starting in the 2024-2025 school year, all 11th- and 12th-grade students will need to take at least a half-credit course in financial literacy before graduation.
April 28 (UPI) -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday signed a series of education bills into law including one restricting discussion of race in classrooms. The "Protect Students First Act" broadly restricts how teachers present "divisive concepts" including that the United States is "fundamentally racist" and that an individual by virtue of their race are "inherently or consciously racist or oppressive toward individuals of other races" or "bears individual responsibility for actions committed in the past by other individuals of the same race."
The predominately Black communities of Powder Springs and Austell, Georgia, are facing the possibility of being represented by Marjorie Taylor Greene due to the Republican redistricting of Georgia's congressional map.
The Georgia Department of Public Health is reporting an increase in fentanyl-related drug overdoses. DPH says between early February and mid-March, at least 66 emergency department visits involved the use of cocaine, methamphetamine, crack, heroin, pain killers and cannabis products that were likely laced with fentanyl. Memorial Health's Emergency Room...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Families with children struggling in classrooms may find themselves paying hundreds of dollars to recover from one bad grade. Sarah Stephens, a parent with three kids in Henry County School District, said her two oldest sons were likely candidates for summer school. Like many students, her boys struggled to adjust to virtual – then in-person – learning during the pandemic.
ATLANTA — Months after Channel 2 Action News and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution revealed a massive stack of mail that had piled up at the Atlanta Veterans Affairs Hospital, a new report shows what was in that all that unopened mail. Channel 2′s Justin Gray has been following the story...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — More people in Georgia are overdosing on Fentanyl laced drugs and going to emergency rooms to save their lives. One area seeing an uptick is Savannah. “They don’t realize what they’re getting until all of a sudden they stop breathing and need to be resuscitated,” says Dr. Jay Goldstein who the […]
Comments / 0