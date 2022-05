May 2 (Reuters) - MGM Resorts International (MGM.N) on Monday offered to acquire Swedish online gaming company LeoVegas AB (LEOV.ST) for about $607 million, paving the way for the U.S. casino operator to expand its presence in Europe. MGM floated a recommended public tender offer for 61 crowns ($6.20) in...

GAMBLING ・ 43 MINUTES AGO