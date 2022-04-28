Letter: We need to plan for the future

DENVER (CBS4) – Two years later, the effects of the pandemic are still hitting some Colorado communities hard, including the nonprofits that support them. Now, a bill headed to the governor’s desk aims to help those organizations, many of which saw increased demand and expanded programming without the proper infrastructure or support. (credit: CBS) The Small Community-based Nonprofit Grant Program, or House Bill 1356, aims to set give $35 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to a grant program. The money would be distributed through 10 intermediaries to small nonprofits serving under resourced and rural communities. With in-person programing...

DENVER, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO