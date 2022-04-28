ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig, CO

Letter: We need to plan for the future

Craig Daily Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy name is Ron Geary, and I’ve been a resident of Craig for more than 20 years. Like many in the Yampa Valley, we are looking to what the future of Craig looks like after the closure of our coal plants and the mines. That’s why I’m writing today to support...

9NEWS

How Coloradans can get their $400 or $800 TABOR checks

DENVER — The majority of Coloradans are eligible to receive $400 or $800 checks from the state government due to the Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR) passed in 1992. Most fulltime residents have already taken the necessary step to get their check mailed to them this summer; filing their 2021 state income tax return.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado passes Right to Repair bill for wheelchairs

DENVER (KRDO) -- Colorado legislators pass the nation's first 'right to repair' bill of its kind. This bill would address the right to repair wheelchairs. The state's General Assembly approved HB22-1031, which would require manufacturers of powered wheelchairs to make parts, tools, and repair manuals available to owners and independent repairers at reasonable prices. The The post Colorado passes Right to Repair bill for wheelchairs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
The Cheyenne Post

Rawlins Hospital Closes Labor and Delivery Services

Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in Rawlins has announced the closure of its Labor and Delivery service. The hospital issued a statement announcing the change. Labor and Delivery Services Terminated at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County. During the regularly scheduled April Board of Trustees meeting, the decision to close Labor...
RAWLINS, WY
Business
Colorado Newsline

As coal burning goes away in Colorado, money for coal workers goes up

Lawmakers in the Colorado General Assembly are poised to pass another round of funding for the state’s efforts to ensure a “just transition” for coal workers impacted by the shift to clean energy — and are again winning bipartisan support for the workforce and community grant programs that Republicans once decried as “Orwellian,” “egregious” and “offensive.” […] The post As coal burning goes away in Colorado, money for coal workers goes up appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Bill To Support Underrepresented Communities Heads To Governor’s Desk

DENVER (CBS4) – Two years later, the effects of the pandemic are still hitting some Colorado communities hard, including the nonprofits that support them. Now, a bill headed to the governor’s desk aims to help those organizations, many of which saw increased demand and expanded programming without the proper infrastructure or support. (credit: CBS) The Small Community-based Nonprofit Grant Program, or House Bill 1356, aims to set give $35 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to a grant program. The money would be distributed through 10 intermediaries to small nonprofits serving under resourced and rural communities. With in-person programing...
DENVER, CO

