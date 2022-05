A family was renovating their home when they found a bag of french fries that had been inside their wall for more than 60 years. Rob and Grace Jones were having their kitchen and bathroom fixed when they stumbled on the age-old bag of fries. They made the discovery on April 16 in Crystal Lake near Chicago, Illinois, as they were replacing their built-in toilet paper holder. They had to open a 4-by-6-inch section on the wall to fit in a new built-in toilet paper holder and noticed something wrapped in a towel inside the wall.

