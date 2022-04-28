Twins run over sloppy Tigers for 7th straight win

It's the longest win streak for the Twins since winning eight straight in 2011.

After blundering away the game Tuesday night, the shoddy Detroit defense was at it again Thursday as they committed four errors and got walloped by the Twins 7-1.

Minnesota, winners of seven straight, broke open the game in the fifth inning thanks to two errors and then Carlos Correa roping bases-clearing double to the fence in left-center field.

The Twins loaded the bases in the fifth without a ball leaving the infield. Trevor Larnach reached on an infield single, and then Gilberto Celestino and Jorge Polanco each reached thanks when the Tigers made throwing errors on their sacrifice bunt attempts. Then Correa made them pay.

Correa finished the day 3-for-5 with three RBIs. Gia Urshela, Celestino and Larnach each drove in a run.

The only bad news of the day was the injury to starting pitcher Bailey Ober, who left the game with a groin strain after being called for a balk and then giving up a single with two outs in the fourth inning.

The bullpen – Cody Stashak, Tyler Duffey and Griffin Jax – pitched a scoreless final 5.2 innings. Griffin earned a three-inning save.

Minnesota has limited opponents to two runs or fewer in six of the last eight games.

Up next: Twins open a three-game series at the Tamp Bay Rays on Friday.