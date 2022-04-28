New U.S. sanctions Maria Putina have thrust dult daughters into the global spotlight, which they have largely avoided throughout their lives.

The women are the daughters of former Aeroflot crew member, Lyudmila Putina, who was married to Putin before their relationship ended in 2013.

Details about their lives are scarce. Their maiden names differ, photos of them as adults have not been made public and their father has rarely even referenced them.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.