New Britain, CT

New Britain man suspected in numerous carjackings tried carjacking two people during escape attempt: police

New Britain Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW BRITAIN – A New Britain man who authorities say is suspected of committing over 20 armed robberies and carjackings tried carjacking two people in the city during a botched escape attempt from multiple law enforcement agencies that included the FBI, state police and New Britain officers. Christian...

www.newbritainherald.com

