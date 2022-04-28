ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diamond Hogs sneak past Central Arkansas in North Little Rock

Cover picture for the articleFollowing its second series loss of the season to Texas A&M, Arkansas narrowly defeated in-state foe Central Arkansas in extra innings to take the midweek matchup 2-1 at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock. “They have a good team,” head coach Dave Van Horn said. “They’re at the top...

KARK

Arkansas Offers 4-Star QB Walker White

FAYETTEVILLE — It appears Kendal Briles and Dowell Loggains liked what they saw when they watched Little Rock Christian’s Walker White workout on Thursday. Arkansas offered the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Class of 2024 four-star quarterback later Thursday. White now has a nine scholarship offers. In addition to Arkansas, White...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

#5 Arkansas baseball falls to Ole Miss in series opener

No. 5 Arkansas (32-10, 12-7 SEC) stumbled in its series opener against Ole Miss (24-17, 7-12 SEC), suffering a 4-2 setback on Friday night at Baum-Walker Stadium. Razorback starter Connor Noland battled adversity on the mound all night. The veteran right-handed allowed four runs on 11 base hits and four walks but still managed to turn in a career-long outing of eight innings in the losing effort.
OXFORD, MS
Hutch Post

Wind Surge win Friday in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Wind Surge extended their extra inning record to 3-1 after defeating the Arkansas Travelers 3-1 in ten innings and winning their third consecutive game Friday. The Wind Surge scored two tenth inning runs without the benefit of a hit. The Surge took advantage of...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KATV

Arkansas clinches second straight SEC regular season title

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KATV) — There couldn’t have been a better ending to senior day at Bogle Park Sunday afternoon. No. 5 Arkansas shutout South Carolina, 8-0 (5), to claim its second-straight SEC regular season title while capturing its third conference sweep of the season. The Hogs clinch at least a share of the 2022 SEC regular season title and will look to earn it outright at Texas A&M on May 6-8.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas: SEC champs for a second straight year

A whole weekend remains in the SEC softball season and the league title is already wrapped up. Arkansas captured its second straight regular-season conference crown with an 8-0 win over South Carolina on Sunday. The win was the Hogs’ eighth straight and will all but ensure the team doesn’t fall from their No. 7 national ranking. The Gamecocks, the last-place team in the league, managed just four hits in the five-inning loss. Mary Haff struck out six South Carolina batters to lead the way. Offensively, Hannah McEwen helped the Razorbacks with a 2-for-3 day. She had two RBI, a run and a triple. Taylor Ellsworth homered twice for Arkansas, in the first and in the fourth, both times two-run shots. Arkansas will close the regular season Friday through Sunday at Texas A&M, the next-to-last team in the SEC standings.
ARKANSAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Arkansas

According to the latest Forbes billionaire list, there are 2,688 billionaires in the world. A few of these live in Arkansas- with the familiar names of Jim and Ron Walton at the top of the list.
ARKANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hogs football adds three walk-ons to scholarship

Arkansas football still plans to bring in three more players to the team via transfer this offseason. That’s even after the Razorbacks added three walk-ons to scholarship on Thursday. Tight end Nathan Bax, linebacker Jackson Woodard and wide receiver Harper Cole were all added to scholarship status this week. They are the 84th, 85th and 86th scholarship players on the roster, which is one over the 85-mark limit. The players do not, however, count against the recruiting class, which still has three open spots. All three players saw time on special teams last year. Bax is vying to be the team’s third tight end this season behind Trey Knox and Hudson Henry. Woodard is attempting to crack the two-deep at linebacker. Cole’s primary focus is special teams. Arkansas finished spring camp a week ago and the Hogs open the season Sept. 3 against Cincinnati. List Burks is the latest: Complete list of Arkansas high-schoolers taken in NFL draft since 2006
NFL
Kait 8

Arkansas holds off Ole Miss to win 12th straight SEC home series

Brady Tygart emerged from the bullpen to throw three scoreless innings with five strikeouts, preserving No. 5 Arkansas’ series-clinching 4-3 win over Ole Miss (24-19, 7-14) on Sunday afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Razorbacks, 34-10 overall and 14-7 in SEC play on the year, extended their SEC-leading consecutive home...
OXFORD, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas vs. South Carolina: Game preview, how to stream Friday’s opener

The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks look to stay hot this weekend as they host the South Carolina Gamecocks for a three-game series this weekend at Bogle Park. Arkansas continues its string of dominance, as they grabbed national attention by sweeping No. 9 Florida last weekend in Gainesville. That series win was the sixth series win in as many tries this season for the Razorbacks. The Gamecocks have found success this season, but not when it matters most. South Carolina enters this weekend at Arkansas with a 2-16 record in SEC play and has not won a game against an SEC opponent since...
GAINESVILLE, FL
KATV

Diggs's bottom of the 9th heroics lift No. 5 Arkansas over Ole Miss

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KATV) — Kendall Diggs called game. The true freshman's walk-off three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth lifted No. 5 Arkansas (33-10, 13-7 SEC) to a thrilling 6-3 win over Ole Miss (24-18, 7-13 SEC) on Saturday night at Baum-Walker Stadium. Saturday night's win evened the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
extrainningsoftball.com

New Arkansas NIL Deal the Latest Game-Changer for College Softball Players

When the revised Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) rules were released last year, there were two primary schools of thought within the softball world. Some thought that the rules would primarily benefit big-time players in big-time sports only – expecting college football and basketball’s stars to be the real beneficiaries. Another thought process was that some of softball’s biggest stars might see some benefit from the relaxed regulations, but that there wouldn’t be a large rippling effect within softball specifically.
BRYANT, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Homers lift Hogs to series win over Ole Miss

Arkansas’ weekend series against Ole Miss wasn’t must-win in the traditional sense. But if the Razorbacks were to fall at home in two out of three against an SEC rival, the homestretch of the league season would be tenuous. And while it still may be, the Diamond Hogs can breathe a bit easier, anyway. Arkansas took the rubber match of a three-game set against the Rebels at Baum-Walker Stadium by winning Sunday, 4-3, behind the strength of two home runs. The victory ensured the Diamond Hogs (34-10, 14-7) at least a one game lead for second-place in the SEC. Chris Lanzilli’s two-run shot...
OXFORD, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eric Musselman reveals Arkansas heavily recruited MarJon Beauchamp

Arkansas men’s basketball head coach Eric Musselman on Saturday revealed the program was heavily involved in the recruitment of former four-star prospect MarJon Beauchamp. Musselman made the revelation on Twitter after Beauchamp posted a photo of himself wearing a Razorbacks shirt. He reminisced a bit about what could have been had Beauchamp committed to the program prior to their run to the Elite Eight this year.
ARKANSAS STATE

