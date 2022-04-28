ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, WA

Zenith Holland Nursery is blooming with gifts for Mothers Day

 3 days ago
Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 8, 2022, and you may be searching for great ideas to delight the Mom or Moms in your life!

Never fear, because Lyn, John and the whole team at Zenith Holland Nursery in Des Moines are ready to help. The greenhouses and gift shop are bursting with plants, trees, shrubs, herbs, tools, pottery, plant food and thoughtful gifts galore, not to mention the best selection of fountains in the south end.

The gift shop in particular is now fully stocked to include artisanal housewares, genuine beeswax candles from Big Dipper Wax Works, throw rugs, decorative stone sculptures, seasonal serve ware and of course high quality ceramics of all sorts. Stepping into the nursery will immerse you in an oasis of natural beauty and artful inspiration.

Mothers who are cultivating their green thumbs will appreciate the large variety of plants and flowers available now, including houseplants delivered fresh weekly. At Zenith Holland you’ll be impressed with hard-to-find varieties that put Big Box retailers to shame. Along with proven favorites, offering unusual or distinctive selections is a special focus for Lyn and her team. Right now you can find a large selection of Rhododendrons hanging baskets and hydrangeas. They are even offering a special Hydrangea class on May 28th to help get you started. Be sure and ask about it along with the popular “Attracting Pollinators” and Hummingbird seminars where you can learn how to set your garden a-buzz with bird and beneficial insect activity.

There is too much to mention here, so come see for yourself why Des Moines’ oldest business just keeps getting better.

Zenith Holland Nursery is open daily from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. with a friendly staff of experienced garden enthusiasts.

As always, the smiles and advice are free! Come see them today!

Zenith Holland Nursery

23260 Marine View Drive South

Des Moines, WA 98198

Phone: (206) 878-7002

Website: https://www.zenithholland.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZenithHollandGardens/

EDITOR'S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, "Native Advertisements"

