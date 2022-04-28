ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, OH

Four suspects arrested in connection to string of bank robberies

By Maeve Walsh
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eu1IL_0fNJ7Vv500

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Four suspects believed to be involved in a series of bank robberies that spanned four Ohio counties were arrested Wednesday.

SWAT Team members and detectives from the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspects — Travis Metter, 23, of Lancaster; Lindsey Williams, 24, of Lancaster; James Jones, 28, of Akron; and Abigail Morrison, 26, of Chillicothe — while executing a search warrant in the 1500 block of Monmouth Street in Lancaster, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Dublin man among three to plead guilty to charges in Stone Foltz hazing death

The most recent robbery took place Wednesday at Park National Bank at the 900 block of N. 21st St. in Newark, according to a news release from the Newark Division of Police.

A male suspect allegedly entered the bank wearing a mask and gloves and displayed a note demanding money. He later left the bank with an unknown amount of cash, police said.

The four suspects are alleged to have robbed two PNC banks, one in Canal Winchester and a second in Chillicothe, along with Park National Bank in Newark and North Valley Bank in Zanesville, the sheriff’s office said.

The arrestees, in custody of the Fairfield County Sheriff, are being held without bail pending their initial court hearing.

Anyone with information pertaining to the robberies is encouraged to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Bureau at 740-652-7245.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rEXo8_0fNJ7Vv500
    James Jones, 28, of Akron
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JOahV_0fNJ7Vv500
    Abigail Morrison, 26, of Chillicothe
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zcXso_0fNJ7Vv500
    Lindsey Williams, 24, of Lancaster
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AHNDZ_0fNJ7Vv500
    Travis Metter, 23, of Lancaster
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

21-year-old in jail indicted in connection with second murder

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A man in jail on murder charges has been indicted in another death. Pickerington police announced Wednesday that Avonte Sanford, 21, has been indicted by a Fairfield County grand jury on charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery and having weapons under disability in connection with the shooting death of James […]
PICKERINGTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, OH
City
Lancaster, OH
City
Canal Winchester, OH
County
Fairfield County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
City
Dublin, OH
Fairfield County, OH
Crime & Safety
Lancaster, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Chillicothe, OH
City
Zanesville, OH
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsey Williams
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus mother pleads guilty in death of son, 7

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus woman has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of her 7-year-old son in August of 2020. Oneida Maldonado-Cortez entered her plea Wednesday morning in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. Maldonado-Cortez could face between 11 and 16.5 years in prison. However, according to Maldonado-Cortez’s plea agreement, both the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man indicted after shooting female driver in head

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was indicted Tuesday after he allegedly shot a woman while she was driving. Jordan Slocum, 30, was indicted for attempted murder Tuesday for allegedly shooting a woman in the head as she was driving both of them on I-71 southbound, north of East North Broadway Street, around 3:25 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robberies#Bank Robbery#Wcmh#Swat Team#Park National Bank
NBC4 Columbus

City shuts down fourth Hilltop home for drug activity

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Columbus has shut down another home in the Hilltop area due to drug activity.  “Our Zone Team is working alongside CPD to build strong cases to shut down drug houses that threaten public health and safety,” said Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein. “By taking this drug house out of play, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Woman killed in southwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A shooting near Clime Road has left a woman dead.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 3:46 a.m., Monday, officers were called to the 1300 block of Vida Court on the report of a shooting.   Police say Sorenta Hylton, 31, was struck by gunfire when someone […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy