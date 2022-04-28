ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Bernie Sanders pushes back on Romney's comments bashing student-loan forgiveness: 'I know he thinks corporations are people, but does he know people are people?'

By Ayelet Sheffey,Joseph Zeballos-Roig
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vx4ic_0fNJ7QVS00
Independent Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont at the White House on July 12, 2021.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

  • After Sen. Romney called student-loan forgiveness a "bribe," Sen. Sanders pushed back.
  • "I know he thinks corporations are people, but does he know people are people?" Sanders said.
  • Romney later told NBC that Sanders "needs to go to Econ 101," amid news Biden will soon decide on debt relief.

Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders and Republican Sen. Mitt Romney don't see eye-to-eye when it comes to canceling student debt.

On Wednesday, after President Joe Biden had indicated to some Democratic lawmakers that he is open to forgiving at least $10,000 in student debt, Romney called the relief a "bribe" for voters. Sanders — an advocate for complete student-loan forgiveness — didn't agree.

"Mr. Romney supports 'bribes' in the form of tax cuts for the wealthy and billions in welfare for corporations, but is shocked by the idea that working Americans might get help paying off student debt," Sanders wrote on Twitter on Thursday. "I know he thinks corporations are people, but does he know people are people?"

Romney later told an NBC News reporter that Sanders "needs to go to Econ 101. And I keep suggesting that's a good idea, that it'd be helpful for him to understand that money does not grow on trees."

The student-loan forgiveness debate has been buzzing this week, with both Republican and Democratic lawmakers on high alert. After a speech on Ukraine aid on Thursday, Biden told reporters that he will "have an answer" on student-debt relief in the coming weeks. He noted that $50,000 in relief is off the table, but he's considering some form of debt forgiveness prior to the resumption of student-loan payments after August 31.

Republicans have consistently slammed the notion of student-loan forgiveness due to its cost to taxpayers and the economy. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine criticized the potential Biden move on Thursday, arguing any debt relief would be unfair to people who paid it back.

Sanders and his Democratic colleagues have maintained forgiving student debt will be an economic stimulus and benefit those who need it the most.  "This is a problem in our society," Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii told Insider. "We should fix it."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 84

JustJoe
2d ago

Biden sold out to Bernie and his followers to get elected. You can see it in everything he does. The whole democratic party is going socialist, it's time to vote them out before the country is totally ruined.

Reply(17)
46
Annie Cooper
3d ago

It’s another big ripoff for hardworking taxpayers to have to pay for student debt. Nobody paid my way and I shouldn’t have to pay for anyone else’s debts. It’s up to the students and their parents to figure it out. There are plenty of scholarships no matter how smart a person is. There are also many companies that help pay for employee degrees. Taxpayers pay for way too much welfare, much of it fraudulent, special programs, many that fail, and other unnecessary spending. We don’t need another welfare case.

Reply(2)
37
4America
2d ago

All Americans should get the same check to pay off mortgages and car loans. If not this is blatant discrimination. Those who paid for college are being ripped off. My guess is these politicians have kids who would benefit from this. It is wrong and most likely, unconstitutional.

Reply(1)
20
Related
Reason.com

Elizabeth Warren Wants Joe Biden To Deliver a Massive, Illegal Handout to the Well-Off

Sen. Elizabeth Warren likes to describe herself as someone who sides with working people. For example, in a recent New York Times op-ed, the Massachusetts Democrat warns, correctly, that her party is headed for disaster in this year's midterm elections. She then urges President Joe Biden "to use every tool of the presidency to deliver for"—you guessed it—"working people." This is the sort of thing that is designed to appeal to Biden's abiding sense that he's just a regular guy whose mission in life is to make life easier for other regular people. He's just an average Joe trying to help all the other average joes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Maine State
State
Hawaii State
Daily Mail

Barking mad! Secret Service agents were furious at Biden White House for playing down injuries caused by bites from First Dog Major before he was shipped off to Biden's friends, new documents reveal

Secret Service agents were furious at White House officials for toning down injuries caused by bites from Major, the First Dog, to the point where they even tried to get President Joe Biden to pay for a coat that was ripped into pieces, according to newly released documents. Secret Service...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brian Schatz
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#People Are People#Debt Forgiveness#Democratic#Republican#Americans#Twitter#Nbc News
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of US voters would back independent candidate over Biden or Trump, poll finds

A moderate independent or third-party presidential candidate could garner support from nearly six in ten Americans if voters are faced with a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.According to a newly-released survey of 1,966 registered voters conducted by Harvard University’s Centre for American Political Studies and Harris Poll, 58 per cent of respondents — including 47 per cent of Republicans, 60 per cent of Democrats, and 71 per cent of registered independents — said they would consider a “moderate independent candidate” in the 2024 election if faced with a repeat of the choice they...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Furious Megyn Kelly slams AOC for calling for student loan repayments to be cancelled before Biden paused them: 'Why should I be paying for these snot-nosed college kids'

Former Fox News star-turned-conservative talk radio host Megyn Kelly blasted progressive Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for advocating for student loan forgiveness, declaring that she does not want to pay for the college education of 'snot-nosed' kids. Kelly weighed in on the hot-button issue Monday while interviewing the hosts of the popular...
COLLEGES
Salon

Don't let the leaks fool you: Marjorie Taylor Greene — not Kevin McCarthy — leads the House GOP

Donald Trump has already made it known that he enjoys watching Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., grovel way too much to destroy the House Minority Leader's status or future hopes of regaining the Speaker role. He's already played the part of the magnanimous tyrant granting absolution to McCarthy for a leaked tape showing that McCarthy wanted Trump to resign after Trump incited an insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. On Tuesday, however, New York Times reporters released another recording of McCarthy from January 10, 2021, in which he complained about the more overtly insurrectionist members of the Republican caucus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

478K+
Followers
30K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy