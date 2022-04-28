Daily News: ALT Tribute Details Announced, Precious Lee Fronts Good American X Zara Collaboration, Stella McCartney Goes Big In Texas, And More!
Anna Wintour, Marc Jacobs and more to honor ALT at tomorrow’s service. A private, invite-only memorial for late designer André Leon Talley will be held Friday morning at Manhattan’s Abyssinian Baptist Church, Talley’s habitual church. To honor his life, legacy and inimitable imprint on the industry, a concourse of friends, family,...fashionweekdaily.com
Comments / 0