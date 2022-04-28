ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Sheriff diagnosed with COVID, shows symptoms

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 3 days ago

GUILFORD COUNTY — Sheriff Danny Rogers has contracted COVID-19 and is experiencing symptoms of illness as he self-isolates, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

The first-term sheriff, who grew up in High Point and lives in Jamestown, tested positive on Thursday. The sheriff’s office reports that he is experiencing symptomsincluding headache, cough, congestion, body soreness and dizziness.

Rogers was vaccinated and received a booster shot, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff will quarantine himself and follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines. He will return to the sheriff’s office when his symptoms are resolved.

The sheriff’s office has identified and notified people that the agency knows had recent close contact with Rogers.

“Anyone who had close contact with the sheriff during the past week is encouraged to monitor themselves for COVID-related symptoms and to seek medical care if appropriate,” the sheriff’s office says.

Comments / 0

High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
