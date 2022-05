Air Force senior wide receiver Brandon Lewis has signed as a 2022 National Football League free agent with the Tennessee Titans. He agreed to terms, pending contract and Secretary of Defense approval. Lewis led Air Force in receiving with 20 catches for 600 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged a school-record 30 yards per catch The post Brandon Lewis agrees to free agent deal with Tennessee Titans appeared first on KRDO.

