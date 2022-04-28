ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VeriSign: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MySanAntonio
 3 days ago

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) on Thursday reported net income of $157.5...

www.mysanantonio.com

MySanAntonio

Prudential Bancorp: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Prudential Bancorp Inc. (PBIP) on Friday reported a loss of $6.5 million in its fiscal second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of 84 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 22 cents per share.
MySanAntonio

Hollysys Automation: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) _ Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $15.8 million. On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had profit of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 30 cents per share. The maker of industrial, rail and subway...
MySanAntonio

UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the. percent of change for 2021. No securities trading below 1000 shares are included. tween last year's closing price and this year's closing. Changes for issues added during the year are calcu- lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
MySanAntonio

Amazon, AbbVie fall, Mohawk Industries, Honeywell rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:. Mohawk Industries Inc., up $10.28 to $141.06. The flooring maker gave investors an encouraging profit forecast after reporting strong first-quarter financial results. Tesla Inc., down $6.75 to $870.76. CEO Elon Musk has sold shares worth...
MySanAntonio

