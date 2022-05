Happy World Wish Day! Since the wish that inspired the founding of Make-A-Wish was granted on this day 42 years ago, Disney and Make-A-Wish have worked together to make more than 145,000 wishes come true, including the very first official wish, which took place at Disneyland Resort. And while these past few years have been challenging for everyone – wish granters included – we are so excited to announce this World Wish Day that wish granting is on its way back at Disneyland Resort.

