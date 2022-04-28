ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Wellness for the Family: Spring Festivities – Serving Alcohol Responsibly

By Xavier Hershovitz
 3 days ago

The pandemic has been a stressful time for us all and some dealt with it by drinking more.

According to Mass General, a one-year increase in alcohol consumption during the pandemic is estimated to cause 8,000 additional deaths from alcohol-related liver disease in the United States.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan’s Shanthi Appelö joined ‘the four’ LIVE with tips on serving alcohol responsibly.

“Enjoying a beverage in moderation is important – alcoholic drinks aren’t healthy, often filled with empty calories, sugars and even unhealthy fats,” Shanthi said.

She shared tips to navigate being a responsible host for those who abstain from alcohol such as offering beverage alternatives and respecting the choice not to drink. Watch the video above for more tips.

For more wellness tips, tricks, and recipes from Blue Cross Blue Shield dietitian, Shanthi Appelö, click here.

