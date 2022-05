Luis García turns 22 on May 16. That's perhaps the most important data point when discussing the infielder's present and future with the Washington Nationals. In August 2020, after Starlin Castro broke his wrist at Camden Yards, García made his debut in the second leg of a doubleheader. In 2021, once Washington traded about a third of its team at the deadline, García was the everyday second baseman for much of the season's final two months.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO