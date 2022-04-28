ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joanna Alder Pleads Guilty to 2019 Murder

Cover picture for the articleJoanna Michelle Alder, who is now 38, pleaded guilty Tuesday to the January 23, 2019 murder of a 60-year-old woman. Judge Don Poole approved the plea agreement, in which Alder agreed to serve 30 years in the state prison at 100 percent. Executive Assistant District...

WDEF

Alder takes plea deal for murder of 60 year old woman

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Joanna Michelle Alder has pleaded guilty to murdering a 60 year old woman three years ago. The victim was killed in her home in Lookout Valley in January of 2019. Prosecutors say she suffered nine blows to the head and two stab wounds to the head.
