Gas leak at site in City Heights spurs evacuation

Man killed in North County car wash identified
A man who died after getting trapped inside a North County car wash was publicly identified Tuesday by San Diego County medical officials.
CHP Reopens Coronado Bridge After Man Jumps to His Death
A man jumped off the Coronado Bridge Saturday and was killed, according to the California Highway Patrol. A man in a white pickup truck pulled to the right shoulder of the bridge’s midspan area at 7:10 a.m., a CHP incident log reported. He climbed up on the eastbound state Route 75 right shoulder wall and apparently jumped in the water to his death.
1 dead in SR-163 crash involving car, trash truck
A collision involving a car and trash truck on state Route 163 in the Linda Vista area left one person dead, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.
Driver Who Was Killed in Crash With Trash Truck on SR-163 ID’d
Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 24-year-old motorist who was killed this week in a collision with a trash truck on state Route 163 just north of Mission Valley. Gerardo Becerra of Encinitas was headed north at high speed near Friars Road shortly after 6:30 a.m. Monday when the Ford Fusion he was driving rear-ended the slow-moving sanitation vehicle, which had its hazard lights activated, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Teen Who Died in Double-Fatal Car Crash in Torrey Pines Area ID’d
Authorities Wednesday publicly identified one of two teenagers killed when the sports car they were riding in careened off an ocean-front street at high speed and tumbled down a rocky embankment onto Torrey Pines State Beach. Joshua Manzanares, 19, and another passenger were hurled from the southbound 2020 Subaru WRX...
Newlywed killed in wrong-way crash on notorious stretch of freeway in Inland Empire
Authorities said the crash was caused by a woman who was speeding and going the wrong way on the freeway near Gilman Springs Road. She also died in the collision.
What Does a White Towel or Bag on a Broken-Down Car Mean?
Here's what a white towel or paper bag symbolizes when found planted or wrapped around a broken-down or abandoned car.
Driver leads officers on pursuit, jumps off I-5 freeway
A driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday from a jump over the Interstate 5 barrier after leading authorities on a pursuit in North County, according to California Highway Patrol.
California teen missing since March has been found
An Oakland teenager who went missing in March has been found.
O.C. officials warn of ‘extremely dangerous and violent criminal’ on the loose
Orange County officials are warning the public about an "extremely dangerous and violent criminal" who is on the loose.
Bay Area man dies after freak accident in Mendocino National Forest
Neither drugs nor alcohol are considered factors in the accident.
Chula Vista man identified as victim in deadly freeway ramp crash
A Chula Vista man killed in a crash on a San Diego freeway ramp over the weekend was identified Tuesday, county medical officials said.
Five vehicle rollover accident blocks southbound I-5, Coast Guard responding due to leaking fuel in river
WOODLAND, Wash. - If you're driving south on I-5 towards Portland, plan on a detour!. The Washington State Department of Transportation says southbound I-5 is experiencing massive delays after a multivehicle accident involving two semis and three passenger vehicles. The left and center lanes have reopened, but WSDOT warns it...
Police witness shooting while investigating fatal crash
A driver was killed when they crashed their pickup truck on a San Diego freeway ramp early Sunday morning, authorities said.
Passenger ejected in deadly Torrey Pines beach crash identified
A 19-year-old man who was one of two passengers killed in a crash this week that landed on the shore of Torrey Pines State Beach was publicly identified Wednesday.
SDG&E's monopoly ends Sunday in San Diego, Chula Vista
Starting in May, residents of San Diego and Chula Vista will have two choices for their electricity provider. The move is designed to transition hundreds of thousands of residential customers to more renewable forms of electricity while maintaining competitive pricing.
Victims in deadly I-10 head-on crash near Las Cruces identified
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officials have identified the two drivers killed last week in a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-10 west of Las Cruces In the early morning hours of April 15, the New Mexico State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near milepost 122, […]
Man found dead on North County hiking trail
A man was found dead Friday on a North County hiking trail, authorities said.
Missing San Diego woman found safe
A missing San Diego woman's family has located her safely after several days of searching, police said Thursday.
Woman who escaped San Diego reentry facility arrested
An incarcerated woman who walked away from a San Diego reentry facility this week was arrested late Thursday in San Bernardino County, state corrections officials said.
