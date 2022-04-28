ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Virginia Beach registrar starts job as election season nears, and is already looking forward to Nov. 8

By Stacy Parker, The Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago
Tommy Tye celebrates his first birthday by accompanying his father, Russell Tye, to vote at Alanton Elementary School in Virginia Beach on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Kaitlin McKeown/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

The Virginia Beach Electoral Board has appointed Christine Lewis to serve as the general registrar, and with elections right around the corner, she’s had no choice but to hit the ground running.

“I am so busy,” Lewis, 45, said by phone on Thursday afternoon, squeezing in a quick interview between meetings.

Lewis’s term began this week and will run through June 2023. She has been serving as the acting director since March, having replaced former Virginia Beach General Registrar Donna Patterson, who retired this year. Lewis joined the city’s elections office in 2004 and most recently served as a senior registrar.

Lewis and her staff have been preparing for the upcoming congressional primary. Early voting begins May 6. Her office is also gearing up to mail 320,000 notices to voters informing them about the city’s new districts and changes to polling locations for the November general election.

Her duties also include managing voter registration, maintaining election security and responding to voter or candidate questions.

Lewis will also oversee the tracking of local candidates’ campaign finance reports.

It all leads to her favorite day, which falls on Nov. 8 this year.

“Election Day is like our Super Bowl,” Lewis said. “It’s so exciting.”

Stacy Parker, 757-222-5125, stacy.parker@pilotonline.com

