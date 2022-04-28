ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Pasoan stars in HBO Max series 'The Garcias'

By Amanda Guillen
KFOX 14
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Pasoan Maeve Garay stars in one of the latest HBO Max series’ called “The Garcias.”. When 13-year-old isn’t in Los Angeles filming, she's in El Paso attending middle school as an eight-grader. “I...

KFOX 14

Plaza Classic Film Festival announces first screenwriting competition

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Plaza Classic Film Festival will host its first screenwriting competition as part of the 15th annual Plaza Classic this summer. The competition will take place from July 28-August 7 at the Plaza Theatre. The first Plaza Classic Film Festival Screenwriting Competition, sponsored by...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso's first Kitty Café grand opening

El Paso, TEXAS (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso is getting its first Kitty Café!. Today was the grand opening of Sun City Kitty Café. Sun City Kitty Café was created to connect kitties from Animal Services that are up for adoption, with potential kitty owners – all over a cup of coffee!
EL PASO, TX

