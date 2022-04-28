Registration open for summer camps; staff needed

(Fayetteville, N.C.) – Online registration is open for Fayetteville-Cumberland Parks and Recreation (FCPR) summer camps with more than 2,500 participants already registered and space still open.

This summer, a cultural arts camp for aspiring singers, dancers, actors and visual artists will be available. This is the first time FCPR cultural arts camps will resume since the start of the pandemic. A wide variety of youth sports, playground and nature programs are also open for registration.

FCPR summer experiences can be affordable options for fitness and fun. Youth playground camps are $30 per week while summer day camps are $65 per week for Fayetteville and Cumberland County residents.

Summer nature experiences such as Summer Adventures, Outdoor Adventures, Survival, Growing up Wild and Tiny Trailblazers are supported by generous grants through the Cumberland Community Foundation, Inc. which cover the cost of snacks, equipment and prizes for participants.

FCPR partners with Cumberland County Schools to provide lunches for camp participants.

“We are pleased to welcome campers, returning and new staff at multiple FCPR sites,” Fayetteville-Cumberland Parks and Recreation Director Michael Gibson said. “Our employees are enthusiastic about making great memories with camp participants. Summer camp can be a great way for teachers and other educators to continue doing what they love and share their gifts and talents with youth outside of a school classroom.”

To see the full list of camps, see the activities guide at fayettevillenc.gov/activities. Registration for camps can be found at fcpr.us..

A new camp happening this year thanks to a new grant award from the NC Department of Transportation’s Aviation Division will be at the Fayetteville Regional Airport. In the first-ever Aviation Career Education (ACE) Academy this summer at the Fayetteville Regional Airport, up to 33 middle and high school students from underserved populations will have the unique opportunity to explore possible careers in the aviation field. From Airport management to flight operations, participants will get an immersive, hands-on experience that educates, informs and positions them for future success. The Airport plans to release additional details on the new camp opportunity in early May.

Part-time and full-time summer employees are needed. Online applications are open for Recreation Assistant for summer day camp, Recreation Assistant, Recreation Program Assistant, Lead Lifeguard, Lifeguard and Scorekeeper. Visit fayettevillenc.gov/jobs to apply for a summer position.

