Utah State

All Utah LDS temples back to normal operations

By Cali Jackson
 3 days ago

UTAH (ABC4) – As of April 27, all LDS temples in Utah have returned to normal operations. Since March 2020, LDS temples closed around the world and have slowly been opening back up in phases based on local COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The phases were as followed:

  • 1 – Living Husband-and-wife sealings by appointment
  • 2 – All living ordinances by appointment
  • 2B – All living ordinances and proxy baptism by appointment
  • 3 – All living and limited proxy ordinances by appointment
  • 4 – All normal operations by appointment

The Logan, Utah Temple was the last to join phase four on April 27. The Bountiful and Ogden temples switched to phase four on April 19.

Most of the Utah temples moved over to full operations on April 11. This included the Cedar City, Draper, Jordan River, Monticello, Mt. Timpanogos, Oquirrh, Payson, Provo City Center, Provo, and Vernal Temples.

The Manti, Salt Lake and St. George, Utah temples remain closed for renovation.

Temple Square renovations continue

Last month, the church announced that face masks would no longer be required in temples along with eliminating capacity restrictions.

Temples around the world currently are either open in phase three with restrictions, fully operational, or closed for renovation.

The Suva, Fiji temple is the last to be in phase one for living sealings only. The Kyiv, Ukraine temple remains paused because of the current war conflict.

Ryan Brown
2d ago

and still barely used. which begs the question. why does the chuch build more tempkes instead of helping the sick and poor. they would rather put on a pretty face.

