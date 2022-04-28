7@four previews Salem Spring Holiday Market

In a celebration of spring, the South Boston Chamber of Commerce and the South Boston Neighborhood Development Corporation (SBNDC) are excited to promote the annual Spring Stroll on Thursday, May 5, starting at 4 p.m. The Chamber and SBNDC invite you to come out that night and leisurely stroll along...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Saturday is Independent Booksellers Day. It’s a chance for you to show support for the bookstores that make in hometowns unique. Friday on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk, we were joined by three local booksellers as they shared what makes their jobs special. Sarah Ellen...
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Attention, Lynchburg! If you haven’t had dinner yet, you can try something new and do some good at the same time. Mission BBQ opens its doors on Wards Road Friday night at 6. They want to give you a sneak peak of the restaurant before Tuesday’s grand opening.
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - “The thing I really, really like about the ice cream business is people come in and they’re smiling and when they leave, they’re smiling a little bit more,” said Salem Ice Cream Parlor owner Joe McNamara. McNamara and his family have been...
A popular Virginia doughnut shop has been named among the best in America by Feast and Field. Sugar Shack was named to Feast and Field's list of the Top 25 Donut Shops in the US. Sugar Shack was launched in 2015 when its owners identified a need “for a new...
HAMPTON, Va. — Beyond the hustle and bustle of a regular work week, nothing compares to what April and Mike Jernigan are expecting this Saturday. “Last time we did this event, we had 1,000-plus people show up. Probably expecting triple that," April Jernigan laughed. Virginia lawmakers approved the legal...
ROANOKE, Va. – This fall, you’ll have a new spot to get some footwear in Roanoke County. Officials announced that the popular shoe brand, Skechers, is opening up a store at Tanglewood Mall. It will be located in the old Stein Mart and will share the space with...
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/Otterbots Release) - The Danville Otterbots hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for their Ballpark Sensory Room. The room, according to the team, will “provide opportunities for children with sensory sensitivities and their families to be able to enjoy Otterbots games and non-baseball ballpark events all year long.”
PULASKI, Va. – It’s the largest 3D printing project in the world. Alquist is expected to build 200 3D printed homes in Virginia, and two will be built in the New River Valley. It’s new technology from Alquist CEO Zachary Mannheimer. The innovative company uses 3D printing...
ROCKINGHAM — A disc golf tournament last weekend raised around $1,500 to benefit the Richmond County Chapter of the Autism Society of North Carolina. The inaugural Disc Golf for Good Tournament, held April 23 at Hinson Lake’s disc golf course, drew 80 players from across the state, according to organizer Chris McDonald.
SPOUT SPRING, Va. (WSET) — If you build it, they will come. BJ Carter grew up here in Appomattox County, and one of his favorite things was walking to the hobby shop to buy and race slot cars. "A nice, safe place to play with cars, and learn engineering...
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Something in the Water may have moved away from the Oceanfront over to the nation's capital, but that doesn't mean Pharrell isn't showing some love for Virginia locals. Tickets for the 2022 Something in the Water music festival go on sale exclusively for Virginia residents...
DULUTH, Minn. — Mother Nature has not been forgiving this spring and its preventing golfers from hitting the green but you can still work on your swing with an indoor golf simulator. Caddy Shack in West Duluth offers three different simulators where you can play golf, soccer, hockey or...
The sixth annual Molly's Miles is set to resume its in person 5k and 10k, after 1,110 days since the last in person event.
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Starting at noon Saturday, Rosie’s Gaming Emporium has been randomly selecting people every 15 minutes to receive a $500 gas card or cash. 49 people will be going home with some extra money, equaling a total of $24,500. The giveaway is focused on rewards members,...
