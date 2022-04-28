Reasons you should leave your house: Popular Van Gogh exhibit is coming, ‘The Music of Queen’ and more

Here are our picks for upcoming events and happenings worth splurging time and money on:

We can’t wait to Gogh

The immensely popular international traveling show “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” is coming to Virginia Beach — we just don’t know yet where, when and how much tickets will cost.

The show includes more than 300 pieces of the Dutch painter’s works, splayed and swirling three-dimensionally in optimized color. The current run in Washington, D.C., has been such a hit that it has been extended again — through May.

For now, locals can sign up at https://vangoghvirginiabeach.com to get alerts about the upcoming show.

Freedom by any other name is just as sweet

On May 2, law expert Eric Claville will give a lecture at the Hampton History Museum about the legacy of what happened when three enslaved men liberated themselves by escaping to Fort Monroe at the beginning of the Civil War.

In what is now known as the “Contraband Decision,” Frank Baker, Shepard Mallory and James Townsend of Hampton escaped from their enslavers in May 1861 when they learned they would be sent farther South to labor for the Confederates. At Fort Monroe, Union Maj. Gen. Benjamin F. Butler declared the men “contraband of war” and kept them. It began a flood of enslaved African Americans fleeing to the fort and freedom.

Claville, a lawyer, will analyze “the struggle for freedom, citizenship, and equal protection under the law from 1861 to 2022,” a news release says. He is co-host of “The Claville Report” on “Another View” on WHRO/WHRV 89.5 FM and is host of “State of the Water” on Norfolk State University’s station, WNSB 91.1 FM.

The lecture is at 7 p.m.; free for museum members; nonmembers, $5; 120 Old Hampton Lane, Hampton. Visit hamptonhistorymuseum.org ; 757-727-1102.

The lecture will be recorded and available for streaming on the museum’s Facebook page.

Mamaaaaa ……. Let’s Rock

The Virginia Arts Festival presents “The Music of Queen – A Rock Symphony” on Mother’s Day Eve.

It’s pretty self-explanatory: “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We are the Champions,” “We Will Rock You,” live and in full effect.

The show is at 7:30 p.m. May 7. Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, 201 Market St. Virginia Beach. A handful of tickets remain, starting at $25. 757-385-2787. Visit sandlercenter.org .