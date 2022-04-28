ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal, MN

Charges: Crystal Officer Accessed Ex-Girlfriend’s Private Info Under Guise Of Identity Theft Case

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kMQ76_0fNJ1Bj300

CRYSTAL, Minn. (WCCO) – A Crystal Police Lieutenant faces a host of charges for allegedly accessing his ex-girlfriend’s personal information on a government database while claiming to investigate an identity theft case.

Derrick Hacker, 48, was charged with a total of 18 counts of misconduct, violation of government data practices laws, and unauthorized access of non-public data. He has worked with the Crystal Police Department for 23 years.

The criminal complaint says a woman called the Crystal Police Department on June 22, 2021 to complain that Hacker had unexpectedly shown up at her ex-boyfriend’s home to ask for her mother. He allegedly said he was investigating an identity theft case involving her mother, who he had dated between 2014 and 2016.

The Crystal Police deputy checked Hacker’s desk and found several handwritten notes about his ex-girlfriend, including phone numbers and print-outs of a drivers license and vehicle information.

An investigator with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension found 60 searches involving his ex-girlfriend to the Minnesota Department of Driver and Vehicle Services website between Feb. 13, 2019 and June 22, 2021. All of the searches came from Hacker’s account, the complaint says.

Law enforcement officers can be authorized to access the DVS website, but can only use the website for official police business, according to Crystal Police policy.

In an interview, the woman said she had been in a relationship with Hacker but had not spoken to him since 2016. She said she had moved several times since then and had never reported an identity theft case, or given Hacker permission to access her DVS information.

Hacker said in an interview that he had been following up on a tip-line call to Crystal Police about stolen mail and identity theft involving his ex-girlfriend. However, the investigator found no mail or identity theft cases linked to her, according to the complaint. Hacker then said he was working on a voter fraud case, but the investigator found no voter fraud cases involving the ex-girlfriend.

Hacker was placed on paid administrative leave after the office received the initial complaint, and he is still on leave, according to Crystal Police Chief Stephanie Revering.

Comments / 3

Related
CBS Minnesota

Hennepin Co. Sheriff Hutchinson’s Peace Officer License To Go Before Judge In September

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The future of Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson’s peace officer license will go before a judge in September. In December, the embattled sheriff pleaded guilty to DWI following a high-speed rollover crash near Alexandria. He was sentenced to probation and ordered to pay a $610 fine. He also agreed to pay the county $47,711.69 for the squad vehicle wrecked in the crash. Facing mounting calls to resign, Hutchinson said he will not seek reelection in November, but will serve out the rest of his term. Meanwhile, state regulators are still weighing whether or not to suspend his peace officer...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘It’s Vindication’: George Floyd’s Aunt, Others React To Findings Against MPD

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) – For some living in the Twin Cities, Wednesday’s published report showing Minneapolis police had violated the state’s human rights act was validation. On Wednesday afternoon, standing across the street from where Floyd was murdered by former MPD Officer Derek Chauvin, Floyd’s Aunt spoke to the feeling. “It’s vindication. It gives you a yes feeling,” said Angela Harrelson, Floyd’s mother’s sister. “Brown and Black people, we’ve been preaching this stuff about these institutions for over 400 years. All we wanted was to be heard. We never had the validation.” Harrelson says for her, the area surrounding 38th and Chicago has...
CBS Minnesota

Judge Rules No Livestream In State Trial For 3 Ex-Officers Charged In George Floyd’s Death

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Hennepin County judge has ruled that there will be no livestream of the state trial for three former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s death. The trial for J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao is scheduled for June 13. All three were found guilty of depriving Floyd of his rights in a federal trial in February. Extended Interview With Attorney Joe Tamburino — On Monday afternoon, Judge Peter Cahill released a trial management order, saying that the prosecutors and defense have done a “180-degree reversal” in their positions on livestreaming the trial since the fall of 2020....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crystal, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Crystal, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Identity Theft#Election Fraud#Guise#Wcco
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Minnesota

The Death Of Lily Peters: Boy Taken Into Custody; Police Say He ‘Was Known To The Victim’

Originally published April 26 CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WCCO) — Police say a juvenile suspect is in custody in connection to the death of 10-year-old Illiana “Lily” Peters in western Wisconsin. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm said the boy was arrested early Tuesday evening somewhere in the city. He says a search warrant was executed at a residence on the 400 block of North Grove Street. The property is owned by Lily’s aunt. The boy’s identity has not been released. According to the Chippewa County District Attorney, there’s a bond hearing for the suspect at 1 p.m. Wednesday. “The suspect was not a stranger. The...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Minnesota

Boy, 14, Charged With Murdering, Raping Lily Peters; Bond Set At $1 Million

Originally published April 27 CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WCCO) — A judge in western Wisconsin on Wednesday ordered that the boy arrested in the killing of Lily Peters be held on a $1 million cash bond after hearing that the teenage suspect allegedly admitted to killing and raping the 10-year-old girl. At an afternoon court hearing, Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell presented the criminal complaint, identifying the suspect as 14-year-old boy and an eighth grader who’s lived in Chippewa County his entire life. The boy’s name was not released; he was referred to only as C.P.B. He appeared in court...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
CBS Minnesota

Incident Report: ‘Gun Fell Over And Discharged’ In 9-Year-Old’s Accidental Shooting Death

LYND, Minn. (WCCO) – More details are being revealed in a 9-year-old girl’s accidental shooting death in southwestern Minnesota earlier this month. Authorities said on the afternoon of April 18 a gun went off in a home in Lynd, which is about three hours west of the Twin Cities. She was airlifted to a hospital, but died in the overnight hours last Tuesday. In an incident report, authorities said a family member called police after a “gun fell over and discharged,” striking the girl in the head. The victim was conscious and breathing when the report was made. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is ongoing, but her death was “accidental in nature,” according to a statement. The identity of the girl has not been released, and authorities say they will not provide further updates out of respect for the family.
LYND, MN
KX News

Police confirm deaths of 5 in Minnesota were murder-suicide

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Police in Minnesota say a man killed his aunt and uncle, two young cousins and their dog before killing himself at their home in Duluth. Police Chief Mike Tusken said at a news conference Thursday that 29-year-old Brandon Taylor Cole-Skogstad killed his relatives in their beds sometime Tuesday night, then shot […]
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Judge Denies Dismissal Motion, Sets Trial Date For Former MPD Officer Brian Cummings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A judge has set a trial date for the former Minneapolis police officer charged in connection to the high-speed collision that killed Leneal Frazier last year. Brian Cummings’ trial will begin Sept. 19, according to court documents filed on Monday. The judge also denied a motion by Cummings’ attorneys to dismiss the charges against him. Cummings faces second-degree manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide charges in the deadly crash. He pleaded not guilty in December. (credit: Hennepin County) The complaint says Cummings was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle in north Minneapolis on July 6, 2021 when his marked squad car slammed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

100 grams of meth sends southern Minnesota woman to prison

MANKATO, Minn. – Getting caught with over 100 grams of methamphetamine is sending a southern Minnesota woman to prison. Casey Ann Voneschen, 45 of Mankato, was sentenced Tuesday to eight years and 11 months in prison, with credit for 63 days already served. Voneschen pleaded guilty to first-degree sale...
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police Shoot, Kill Driver Near Small Central Minnesota Town

BOWLUS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after police in Morrison County shot and killed a driver. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday near the town of Bowlus in central Minnesota. “And this blue car comes down the road. And I never saw it before. And it comes closer and I realize the whole bumper was hanging off, like the whole back end,” said Molly Sobania. For her, a quiet, country evening took a quick turn. After the blue car passed by her house, law enforcement closed in. “Cops and ambulances and all sorts of things and flashing...
BOWLUS, MN
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
58K+
Followers
20K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy