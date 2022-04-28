ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Refresh your closet with spring shopping on Main Street

Sponsored by Historic Park City Alliance
 3 days ago
PARK CITY, Utah. – Spring is rearing its head which means shedding our winter layers. The Park City dress code is more casual than not, but there is no shortage of style on Main Street. Check out a few of our must-stop shops this month, the stories behind them, and what these fashion-forward people are looking forward to for spring styles.

Mary Jane’s keeps up on all the latest trends and wardrobe staples too.

Mary Jane’s

“Our store motto is Fashionable, Fun & Friendly,” said Mary Jane’s Owner Lori Harris. “We strive to ensure every person who comes in the store feels welcome and can find at least one thing they love before they leave. We carry an array of clothes, shoes, and accessories, so we have a little something for everyone.”

Harris opened Mary Jane’s doors in 2004 with the intention of creating a store where women of all ages could shop for fashion designers at a variety of price points.

Crocheted clothing , chunky jewelry and accessories, kelly green and yellow are all on-trend right now, according to Harris. Grad gifts like candles, totes or glassware; straw hats, spring florals, and sandals are currently flying off the shelves at Mary Jane’s in time for warmer weather. See below for Mary Jane’s feature on Fox 13’s The Place.

Cake Boutique is known for its super high-quality clothing, sleepwear, loungewear, swimwear, and skincare lines.

Cake Boutique

In 2008, Cake Boutique opened and sought to fill an unmet need in Park City by offering shoppers modern, wearable clothing without being overly trendy. Cake’s best-sellers are often denim, but currently, white denim and shorts are hotter items with summer approaching.

Cake Boutique is owned by Katie Hammond, who moved from San Diego to Park City at 10-years-old. Cake’s offerings reflect Hammond’s blend of west coast and mountain town styles. She goes above and beyond to curate the store; only purchasing specific items from brands she knows and loves. The overall vision at Cake is timeless staples with trends making appearances.

As warm weather approaches, Hammond said, “We’re seeing a lot of florals and prints for spring (groundbreaking, we know). Our favorite way to wear these patterns is with separates: pair a print maxi skirt with its matching printed top for a look that’s easy but has a big impact.” Here’s what she’s loving for “the ultimate wedding guest dress .”

Flight Boutique opened back in 2009 and has brought an edge to Park City shipping ever since.

Flight Boutique

Flight Boutique is the brainchild of best friends and native Parkites, Kristen Doyon and Blaire Isleib. The duo attended the University of Utah and went their own ways pursuing different careers in the fashion industry. Isleib on the east coast in New York City, and Doyon on the west in Los Angeles where they both cultivated industry insight and relationships with designer companies.

With all that know-how under their belts, they came home to open Flight Boutique in 2009, feeling that the Main Street shopping scene was lacking edgy, punchy, and fun fashion. For spring, according to Doyon, they’re loving this For Love and Lemons dress . And Flight is looking forward to “big bright juicy colors, cutouts, high waisted baggy jeans, fun blazers, and moto chic.”

“We want everyone to feel welcome to our boutique and small town of Park City,” said Doyon. “We pride ourselves on having over 100 lines, we never restock the same thing twice so everyone feels like what they purchase is special and they won’t see it on everyone.”

The boutique is for fashion-forward people looking to find the latest styles and trends. It also has a range of children’s clothing which was inspired by their own growing families. Flight Boutique is also thrilled to offer online shopping and assist in the shopping needs of out-of-town clientele.

Olive and Tweed

In 2008, Olive and Tweed opened its doors on Park City’s Main Street with a warm invitation – Come in, stay awhile, and share in our celebration of the beautiful things of life.

Crochet is a huge trend this year, and Olive and Tweed is on it with this adorable crochet set .

That invitation continues today. This small boutique finds joy in offering accessible price points for specially curated collections of artisan and designer brands. Whether you’re local or just in town for a while, they’re thrilled to be part of your Park City experience.


