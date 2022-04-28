ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

2 Colorado Astronauts Finally Aboard The International Space Station After Delays

By Jennifer McRae
 3 days ago

(CBS4) – Astronauts with Colorado ties are now aboard the International Space Station. The crew launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida early Wednesday.

(credit: CBS)

After a 16-hour flight, Jessica Watkins and Kjell Lindgren are now on ISS with their other crew members. Lindgren studied at CU, CSU and the Air Force Academy.

Watkins grew up in Colorado and is the first Black woman to spend six months on the International Space Station.

(credit: NASA)

“I think my favorite part was when we were coming in for docking, we were starting to get suits on and prepare. Had just enough time to look out the window. Super bright with the solar rays… it was gorgeous looking forward to seeing more of those amazing views,” said Watkins once she was aboard ISS.

(credit: CBS)

During their time at the orbiting lab, The crew will conduct more than 200 science experiments. They’re hoping these experiments will help with exploration and benefit life on Earth.

Related
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
Young Colorado Motel Owner Pushes Through Pandemic, Offers Advice To Hospitality Students

SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4)– Anita Kudasik had grown up around the hospitality business; her parents owned a hotel in Salida and her family lived on site. It was all she knew for several years of her life. Once she decided on a college, she thought she wanted out. (credit: CBS) “Originally I wanted nothing to do with hospitality, I was like ‘Heck no!'” Kudasik said, laughing in one of her own motel rooms on a recent afternoon. She now runs the American Classic Inn off of one of the main streets of Salida, but it didn’t happen overnight. First she decided to transfer to...
SALIDA, CO
Rocky Mountain National Park To Increase 1-Day Vehicle Pass Fee, Camping Fees

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– Rocky Mountain National Park will increase the one-day vehicle pass starting on May 27, before Memorial Day weekend. The pass will be $30, up from $25. Denver: Entrance to the Rockies in Colorado USA. Rocky Mountain National Park is a United States national park located in north-central Colorado, within the Front Range of the Rocky Mountains. The park is situated between the towns of Estes Park to the east and Grand Lake to the west. The eastern and westerns slopes of the Continental Divide run directly through the center of the park with the headwaters...
TRAVEL
Who Is Jon Krakauer, Colorado Author Who Wrote ‘Under The Banner Of Heaven’?

(CBS4) – Author and mountaineer Jon Krakauer lives and writes in Boulder, where he keeps a relatively low profile. His 2003 true-crime book “Under the Banner of Heaven: A Story of Violent Faith” was adapted into a FX mini-series on Hulu that debuts on Thursday. Jon Krakauer (Photo by Gary Gershoff/WireImage) He didn’t have an official role in the creation of the series, but told the New York Times it is “subtle and nuanced” in its depiction of a devoutly Mormon detective (played by actor Andrew Garfield) who investigates the 1984 murder of a mother and baby daughter in a Utah community...
BOULDER, CO
On This Day: Sunshine Mine disaster kills 91

May 2 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1519, Leonardo da Vinci, Italian artist, scientist and inventor, died at age 67. In 1611, a new translation of the Bible in England, popularly called the King James Bible after King James I, was published. In 1863, Confederate Gen. Thomas...
KELLOGG, ID
Missouri, Iowa Shops Admit To Conspiring With Colorado Company To Illegally Alter Emissions Systems On Dozens Of Diesel Trucks

(CBS4) — Denver-based federal prosecutors have negotiated plea deals with representatives of two out-of-state diesel repair shops which had the alleged help of a Colorado business for several years while the three performed emissions “delete jobs” on the engines of nearly one hundred large diesel trucks. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado (USACO) made the announcement in mid-April that ownership of Endrizzi Diesel of Bolivar, Missouri, and Pro Diesel Inc. of Des Moines, Iowa, reached plea agreements with its prosecutors. The illegal modifications violated the Clean Air Act, the USACO stated in its press release. Ownership of each business...
COLORADO STATE
Following Record Year Of River Enthusiasm, Fishing & Rafting Expected To ‘Ride High’

By Anna Maria Basquez SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) – Angling and rafting enthusiast Bob Hamel took a drive by the Arkansas River this weekend. He says he saw a few rafting boats start up and the biggest concentration of fishermen out after the Caddis hatch, an influx lasting another two weeks. (credit: CBS) “I drove by and there are tons of fishermen, fisherwomen… the anglers are out big time,” Hamel said. “Because we have this hatch going, the fly fishermen are here in droves, in kind of a concentrated part of the season. Once we get going people are scattered all over the state…” The...
SALIDA, CO
Many COVID Testing Sites In Denver Metro Area Closing

DENVER (CBS4) – More than a dozen, free COVID-19 testing sites in the Denver metro area are shutting down this weekend. That includes the largest site at the Water World parking lot. (credit: CBS) The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is closing about a third of its testing sites this month, which leaves around 80 sites still operational. COVID-19 case rates are trending upward in Colorado. The state 7-day positivity rate is now at nearly 6% which is about twice as much as it was a month ago. Hospitalizations, however, are staying low with around 100 reported on Friday.
DENVER, CO
Jessica Watkins
In A Drought, Water-Wise Plants Can Dress Up A Yard Even With Watering Restrictions

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – During the pandemic, many Coloradans took up new hobbies like gardening. Colette Haskell a Certified Colorado Nursery Professional at Nick’s Garden Center in Aurora has seen the increased traffic at the store with her own eyes. (credit: CBS) “We’ve gained like 3 million new gardeners this year in the last two years now that people are home and they’re enjoying their own space more,” she said. Any gardener in the Centennial state knows growing in Colorado has its challenges. The first is trying to figure out when to plant to avoid a freeze. “We are a temperate climate, so we...
AURORA, CO
