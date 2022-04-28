Winnie & Ethel's competing in Las Vegas Coffee Shop Giveaway

Click here to read the full article. Growing up, Colm Dillane, the designer of the buzzy KidSuper brand, would camp out in front of the TV on Saturdays watching cartoons and eating SpaghettiOs. Now, the Karl Lagerfeld Award-winning designer has teamed up with the legendary food brand to create a limited-edition lunchbox.
On May 10 at 5 p.m. EST, shoppers can open the livestream mobile shopping app Ntwrk for a chance to purchase one of only 120 of the lunchboxes and matching lunch containers that Dillane has created.
