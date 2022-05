FAIRHAVEN, Mass. — A quick-thinking Massachusetts delivery driver is being praised for her actions after authorities said she helped save a customer’s life. According to CNN, DoorDash driver Sophia Furtado was delivering a pizza to a home on Fairhaven’s West Island the night of Feb. 11 when she saw her customer, Caryn Hebert Sullivan, unconscious on the ground outside. Furtado, who had undergone some Emergency Medical Technician training, checked on the woman and discovered that her head was bleeding, the news outlet reported.

