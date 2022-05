PLYMOUTH – The Plymouth Volunteer Ambulance Corps (PVAC) have named local volunteer Pat Borda as the April recipient of the PVAC Proud Award. The award is presented monthly to individuals or organizations, nominated by the community, that go "above and beyond" to help the town. Bonnie Doughty-Jenkins, PVAC Board Chair, said that this was the second time that Borda's name was brought forward for the award. Borda was nominated this time by board member Jolene Dutkiewicz for her "many years of continued involvement in civic activities throughout town."

PLYMOUTH, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO