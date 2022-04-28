ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona AG suing Biden admin rips new asylum policy: It's 'breathtaking'

By Fox News Staff
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich detailed his latest lawsuit against the Biden administration on "America Reports" Thursday as the state takes aim at a controversial new rule that would expedite asylum claims at the...

