Harrisburg, PA

Centre Daily Times awarded several honors in 2022 Professional Keystone Media Awards

Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 3 days ago

The Centre Daily Times has been awarded five honors — including a top placement — in the annual Keystone Media Awards, which recognize outstanding journalism in Pennsylvania.

The CDT won for news and sports coverage in the 2022 awards , announced Thursday by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association in Harrisburg. The accolades are based on work published during the prior year.

Here are the honors received by the CDT staff within its competitive division, reserved for multiday publications with circulation of 10,000 to 19,999:

Awards will be presented during the Keystone Media Awards Brunch on Oct. 12 in Harrisburg.

The hometown media outlet for Pennsylvania State University, one of the most well-known and largest universities in the country with more than 45,000 students attending the University Park campus. The Nittany Lions fuel much of this attention. Penn State University is Centre County's largest employer. The region is evenly divided among rural, primarily farm, communities and the urban, university town. It is also divided among conservatives and liberals, Penn State-related and non-Penn State families. It is a particular challenge to balance reporting so that all feel represented. Education – both public and university – is a hot topic, as are conservation of the many acres of woodlands and preserving the quality of low-crime rural life.

