Centre Daily Times awarded several honors in 2022 Professional Keystone Media Awards

The Centre Daily Times has been awarded five honors — including a top placement — in the annual Keystone Media Awards, which recognize outstanding journalism in Pennsylvania.

The CDT won for news and sports coverage in the 2022 awards , announced Thursday by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association in Harrisburg. The accolades are based on work published during the prior year.

Here are the honors received by the CDT staff within its competitive division, reserved for multiday publications with circulation of 10,000 to 19,999:

Awards will be presented during the Keystone Media Awards Brunch on Oct. 12 in Harrisburg.