Centre Daily Times awarded several honors in 2022 Professional Keystone Media Awards
The Centre Daily Times has been awarded five honors — including a top placement — in the annual Keystone Media Awards, which recognize outstanding journalism in Pennsylvania.
The CDT won for news and sports coverage in the 2022 awards , announced Thursday by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association in Harrisburg. The accolades are based on work published during the prior year.
Here are the honors received by the CDT staff within its competitive division, reserved for multiday publications with circulation of 10,000 to 19,999:
- First place, News Feature Story: Josh Moyer, “ ‘Painful’ conclusions ”
- Second place, Sports Feature: Jon Sauber, “How basketball has helped Penn State’s Sam Sessoms Jr. through tragedy”
- Second place, Special Section: Matt Hymowitz, Josh Moyer, Bret Pallotto, former CDT reporter Marley Parish, “Business Matters: Path to COVID recovery”
- Honorable mention, Sports Enterprise: Kyle J. Andrews, “How the State College Spikes and the MLB Draft League hope to diversify Major League Baseball”
- Honorable mention, Sports Breaking News/Event Coverage: Sauber, “Penn State football continues pounding its head against the wall with struggling run game”
Awards will be presented during the Keystone Media Awards Brunch on Oct. 12 in Harrisburg.
Comments / 0