Amazon signed a deal to stream One Championship MMA on Prime Video

By Andrew Koopman
 3 days ago
Watch MMA now on Amazon Prime (James Gilbert / Stringer via Getty)

Streaming services used to only be for movies and TV shows. But nowadays, all of the major platforms offer live TV and have even started competing with each other for broadcasting rights for live sports. And it appears that Amazon has won this round.

One Championship officially announced a 5 year deal with Amazon for the rights to broadcast and distribute live events in the United States and Canada on Prime Video. While neither side of the deal has released the financial details, this deal gives Amazon Prime Video the exclusive rights to broadcast a minimum of 12 live events per year during prime time hours.

This is a big deal for One Championship since it will give the fight promoter exposure into the North American market like it’s never had before. Here in the US and Canada, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is the ringleader of fighting promotions. And even though Amazon has streamed some pay-per-view UFC events in the past , it’s nothing compared to this new deal between the media mogul and One Championship.g

Since its inception in Singapore back in 2011, One Championship has operated almost exclusively in Asia. But by partnering with Amazon to enter the US and Canadian markets, the promoter has the chance to rival the UFC. Will it actually be able to compete with the viewership and popularity of the UFC here in the states? That remains to be seen.

But if One Championship can sign a fighter that can immediately grab the attention of a room like the UFC did with Conor McGregor, it’s a possibility. Heck, there are already a couple big names on the roster including former UFC Champions Eddie Alvarez and the Mighty Mouse, Demetrious Johnson. So the promotion isn’t starting from scratch. Not by a long shot.

In any case, this is good news for all of us MMA fans here in the US. While the promotions are battling it out to see who gets the most views and brings in the most money, we’ll get to watch the best fighters in the world battle it out in the cage. Sounds like a win-win to me.

There is no word yet on when the first event will be streamed, but you can be ready by signing up for Amazon Prime Video today.

A very SF horoscope: The Great Resignation edition

Historic numbers of people have left or changed jobs in the last year. Whether or not you actually joined the “Great Resignation,” the events of the last two years have made workers utter a collective, exhausted “what’s it all for!?” Maybe you, like me, have directed (ok… screamed) that question into the heavens. (I mean, surely that’s better than writing it — ALL CAPS — into an email to coworkers.)
LIFESTYLE
WWD

Dr. Dana Beauty Hits Reset

Click here to read the full article. Under new ownership, Dr. Dana Beauty is relaunching. The company founded by Dr. Dana Stern, which offers a three-step system focused on nail health, is relaunching on Amazon. Its hero product will retail for $29.99.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 The revitalized brand is coming back to market after an explosion of interest in the nail category, fueled by pandemic-induced salon closures. The three-step system combines skin care ingredients for a once-weekly treatment to alleviate conditions such as brittle nails. “It’s a three-step...
SKIN CARE
