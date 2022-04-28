Arch lights will be turned off Sunday night for bird migration

The Gateway Arch is seen, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in St. Louis. The Arch was built in the mid-1960s to withstand a strong earthquake, but many other structures in the central U.S. are not. That's concerning because the active New Madrid Fault is centered in southeastern Missouri, and experts say there's up to a 10% chance of a magnitude 7.0 earthquake or greater in the region within the next 50 years. (AP Photo/Jim Salter) (Jim Salter | AP)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The National Park Service will turn off the Gateway Arch lights Sunday night through May 14 for bird migration season.

Park services say 40% of the nation’s migratory waterfowl use the Mississippi River corridor during their spring and fall migration. The shutting off of the lights helps birds travel the Mississippi River safely.

“It’s very important to me because of our wildlife and keystone species,” said Mary Deuren with the St. Louis Audubon Society. “St. Louis is the fifth most dangerous city for bird collisions and bird fatalities.”

Deuren says there are steps you can take to help the birds.

“Reduce your lighting around your home between midnight and dawn. Use lighting in the yellow range not the blue range,” said Deuren.

The lights will be back on at the Arch on Saturday, May 15.