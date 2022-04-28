ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Arch lights will be turned off Sunday night for bird migration

By KMOV Staff
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35vW0r_0fNIxPo500
The Gateway Arch is seen, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in St. Louis. The Arch was built in the mid-1960s to withstand a strong earthquake, but many other structures in the central U.S. are not. That's concerning because the active New Madrid Fault is centered in southeastern Missouri, and experts say there's up to a 10% chance of a magnitude 7.0 earthquake or greater in the region within the next 50 years. (AP Photo/Jim Salter) (Jim Salter | AP)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The National Park Service will turn off the Gateway Arch lights Sunday night through May 14 for bird migration season.

Park services say 40% of the nation’s migratory waterfowl use the Mississippi River corridor during their spring and fall migration. The shutting off of the lights helps birds travel the Mississippi River safely.

“It’s very important to me because of our wildlife and keystone species,” said Mary Deuren with the St. Louis Audubon Society. “St. Louis is the fifth most dangerous city for bird collisions and bird fatalities.”

Deuren says there are steps you can take to help the birds.

“Reduce your lighting around your home between midnight and dawn. Use lighting in the yellow range not the blue range,” said Deuren.

The lights will be back on at the Arch on Saturday, May 15.

Comments / 1

Related
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Pets & Animals
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Pivotal Battles That Made America What It Is Today

On July 4, 1776, the American Continental Congress issued the Declaration of Independence from Great Britain. While July 4 is celebrated as the birthday of the United States, the country was very different and smaller back then: a small cluster of 13 states with a combined population of about 2.5 million (about the same as […]
POLITICS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
148K+
Post
793M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy