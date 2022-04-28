Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Broward County, Inland Collier County by NWS
Effective: 2022-04-28 15:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also...
Effective: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near the northern portions of Lake Livingston, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Brazos; Grimes; Houston; Madison; Polk; San Jacinto; Trinity; Walker The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Trinity County in southeastern Texas Northern Grimes County in southeastern Texas East central Brazos County in southeastern Texas Northwestern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas Southern Houston County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Madison County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Polk County in southeastern Texas Central Walker County in southeastern Texas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 859 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles west of Riverside to 6 miles northeast of Bedias to 10 miles east of Kurten, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Huntsville, Madisonville, Point Blank, Riverside, Bedias, Kurten, Iola, Crabbs Prairie and Oakhurst. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-29 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fremont; Montgomery; Page The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa Page County in southwestern Iowa * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 943 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Essex, or 24 miles north of Tarkio, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Clarinda around 955 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Villisca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-01 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hartley; Moore; Sherman THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SHERMAN NORTHWESTERN MOORE AND EAST CENTRAL HARTLEY COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas.
Effective: 2022-05-01 21:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cass The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. .Moderate flooding is forecast at Fargo and Halstad, with minor flooding forecast upstream at Wahpeton on the Red River. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Fargo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Rivershore Drive underpass at I-94 is closed (Moorhead). 12th Avenue N/15th Avenue N bridge over Red River is closed (Fargo/Moorhead). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 22.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Sunday was 22.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.2 feet early Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
Effective: 2022-05-01 21:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Potter; Randall The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Armstrong County in the Panhandle of Texas Northeastern Randall County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southeastern Potter County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 934 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northeast of Lake Tanglewood, or 9 miles southeast of Amarillo, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Amarillo, Claude, Lake Tanglewood, Washburn and Timbercreek Canyon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-01 22:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-02 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Caswell; Rockingham .Several rounds of thunderstorms crossed through southern Virginia and northern North Carolina Sunday afternoon and evening. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of north central North Carolina and south central Virginia, including the following counties and independent city, in north central North Carolina, Caswell and Rockingham. In south central Virginia, City of Danville and Pittsylvania. * WHEN...Until 1230 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Overflowing poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1048 PM EDT, Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain had fallen since Sunday afternoon. - This includes the following streams and drainages Cane Creek, Buckhorn Branch, Country Line Creek, Barker Creek, Childress Creek, Carroll Creek and Cascade Creek. Much of the rainfall has ended, but runoff from the earlier storms was ongoing. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inch are possible from the isolated storms that remain. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Danville... Eden Reidsville... Wentworth Yanceyville... Bethel Providence - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-05-02 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Roads will be slick resulting in slow and hazardous travel. Allow extra time to reach your destination. Target Area: South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Snow ongoing. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Rocky Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Roads will likely become slick and hazardous. Snow covered roads will make travel hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions.
Effective: 2022-05-01 22:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-02 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: City of Danville; Pittsylvania .Several rounds of thunderstorms crossed through southern Virginia and northern North Carolina Sunday afternoon and evening. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of north central North Carolina and south central Virginia, including the following counties and independent city, in north central North Carolina, Caswell and Rockingham. In south central Virginia, City of Danville and Pittsylvania. * WHEN...Until 1230 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Overflowing poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1048 PM EDT, Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain had fallen since Sunday afternoon. - This includes the following streams and drainages Cane Creek, Buckhorn Branch, Country Line Creek, Barker Creek, Childress Creek, Carroll Creek and Cascade Creek. Much of the rainfall has ended, but runoff from the earlier storms was ongoing. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inch are possible from the isolated storms that remain. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Danville... Eden Reidsville... Wentworth Yanceyville... Bethel Providence - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Rain and storms continue across the area. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch in the effect until 2 a.m. Strong thunderstorms are possible with many threats such as large hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. The tornado threat is very low at this time during this event. We are under an Enhanced Risk for severe storms today. […]
Effective: 2022-05-01 19:48:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains; Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MST THIS EVENING Although breezy southwest to west winds will persist for the next few hours, winds will continue to diminish overnight. Therefore, the Red Flag Warning has been allowed to expire at 8 PM MST.
