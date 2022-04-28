Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Broward County, Inland Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 22:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-02 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: City of Danville; Pittsylvania .Several rounds of thunderstorms crossed through southern Virginia and northern North Carolina Sunday afternoon and evening. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of north central North Carolina and south central Virginia, including the following counties and independent city, in north central North Carolina, Caswell and Rockingham. In south central Virginia, City of Danville and Pittsylvania. * WHEN...Until 1230 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Overflowing poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1048 PM EDT, Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain had fallen since Sunday afternoon. - This includes the following streams and drainages Cane Creek, Buckhorn Branch, Country Line Creek, Barker Creek, Childress Creek, Carroll Creek and Cascade Creek. Much of the rainfall has ended, but runoff from the earlier storms was ongoing. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inch are possible from the isolated storms that remain. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Danville... Eden Reidsville... Wentworth Yanceyville... Bethel Providence - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

