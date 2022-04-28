ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Deposit, MD

Man gets time served - 7 days - in Port Deposit child porn case

By By Carl Hamilton
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ag1pw_0fNIvsi600

ELKTON — A Port Deposit man caught with “multiple pornography files” on his electronic devices in April 2021 during a Maryland State Police investigation must register as a convicted sex offender for the next 15 years as part of his sentence, after accepting a plea deal, according to court records.

Cecil County Circuit Court Judge William W. Davis Jr. imposed a two-year sentence on the defendant, Eric Todd Dixon, 32, of the 200 block of Linton Run Road, on Monday for possession of child pornography and then suspended all but the seven days that Dixon had served in the Cecil County Detention Center as a pre-trial inmate after his arrest last year.

Davis also imposed a consecutive two-year sentence on Dixon for a second possession-of-child-pornography conviction and then suspended that penalty.

In addition, Davis imposed a concurrent, suspended two-year sentence on Dixon for altering physical evidence.

Dixon pleaded guilty to those three criminal charges on Monday, as part of a plea deal in which prosecutors dismissed related counts against him. Assistant State’s Attorney Zachary Payne and Dixon’s defense lawyer, Tina Schlecker, negotiated the plea agreement, court records show.

After accepting the guilty pleas, Davis placed Dixon on three years of supervised probation and listed several conditions, including prohibiting Dixon from having any unchaperoned contact with anyone under 16 years old.

Davis ordered Dixon to register as a convicted sex offender for the next 15 years. The sex offender registry allows police to routinely monitor registrants in the program with in-person visits and by phone. It also allows the public to keep online tabs on registrants, whose current addresses are posted on the Sex Offender Registry site along with other information about them.

Early in 2021, MSP’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force initiated an investigation into the possession and distribution of child pornography online, and it led to the “identification of the suspect (Dixon) and his residence in Cecil County,” police reported at that time.

“A detailed forensic analysis of the suspect’s electronic devices revealed multiple child pornography files,” outlined an agency spokesperson in a press release issued last year.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. It is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible, in part, through grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

Comments / 0

Related
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elkton, MD
City
Port Deposit, MD
State
Maryland State
Port Deposit, MD
Crime & Safety
Cecil County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
County
Cecil County, MD
Cecil Whig

Cecil Whig

Easton, MD
1K+
Followers
660
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.com

 https://www.cecildaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy