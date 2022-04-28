Man gets time served - 7 days - in Port Deposit child porn case

ELKTON — A Port Deposit man caught with “multiple pornography files” on his electronic devices in April 2021 during a Maryland State Police investigation must register as a convicted sex offender for the next 15 years as part of his sentence, after accepting a plea deal, according to court records.

Cecil County Circuit Court Judge William W. Davis Jr. imposed a two-year sentence on the defendant, Eric Todd Dixon, 32, of the 200 block of Linton Run Road, on Monday for possession of child pornography and then suspended all but the seven days that Dixon had served in the Cecil County Detention Center as a pre-trial inmate after his arrest last year.

Davis also imposed a consecutive two-year sentence on Dixon for a second possession-of-child-pornography conviction and then suspended that penalty.

In addition, Davis imposed a concurrent, suspended two-year sentence on Dixon for altering physical evidence.

Dixon pleaded guilty to those three criminal charges on Monday, as part of a plea deal in which prosecutors dismissed related counts against him. Assistant State’s Attorney Zachary Payne and Dixon’s defense lawyer, Tina Schlecker, negotiated the plea agreement, court records show.

After accepting the guilty pleas, Davis placed Dixon on three years of supervised probation and listed several conditions, including prohibiting Dixon from having any unchaperoned contact with anyone under 16 years old.

Davis ordered Dixon to register as a convicted sex offender for the next 15 years. The sex offender registry allows police to routinely monitor registrants in the program with in-person visits and by phone. It also allows the public to keep online tabs on registrants, whose current addresses are posted on the Sex Offender Registry site along with other information about them.

Early in 2021, MSP’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force initiated an investigation into the possession and distribution of child pornography online, and it led to the “identification of the suspect (Dixon) and his residence in Cecil County,” police reported at that time.

“A detailed forensic analysis of the suspect’s electronic devices revealed multiple child pornography files,” outlined an agency spokesperson in a press release issued last year.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. It is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible, in part, through grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.