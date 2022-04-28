ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Romelu Lukaku booed on Man Utd return after coming off bench in Chelsea’s Premier League clash

By Ian Tuckey
 3 days ago
ROMELU LUKAKU'S season suffered another miserable turn as the Chelsea striker was booed when he came on as a sub on his return to old club Manchester United.

Lukaku replaced Kai Havertz on 70 minutes, with Christian Pulisic instantly coming on for Timo Werner, as Blues' boss Thomas Tuchel showed his frustration during the Premier League clash.

Chelsea sub Romelu Lukaku harries Man Utd midfielder Scott McTominay Credit: Reuters
Romelu Lukaku was jeered by Man Utd fans when he replaced Kai Havertz in the Premier League clash on Thursday night Credit: Getty

Marcos Alonso had volleyed Chelsea in front on the hour but Cristiano Ronaldo levelled - emphatically - almost at once.

And as Tuchel took action, poor Lukaku received a hostile reception from home supporters.

His Old Trafford spell from 2017-19 was barely more convincing than his current stint at Stamford Bridge.

And although Chelsea looked the hungrier side late on, it was wing-back Reece james who went closest - hitting the bar.

Lukaku himself struggled to provde a direct goal threat as he battles to show tuchel he deserves a starting recall.

