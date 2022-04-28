ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secretary of state candidate Floyd Griffin campaigns in Albany

By Alan Mauldin alan.mauldin@albanyherald.com
 3 days ago
Democratic candidate for Georgia secretary of state Floyd Griffin speaks with Linda Powers during a Thursday campaign stop in Albany. Griffin is the former mayor of Milledgeville and also served in the Georgia Senate. Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — To a resume that includes helicopter pilot in Vietnam, U.S. Army colonel, state senator, mayor of Milledgeville and former business owner, Floyd Griffin wants to add secretary of state.

The candidate is one of five Democrats seeking their party’s nomination in the May 24 primary election.

“I’m running because we need a change in the secretary of state’s office,” Griffin said during an interview prior to speaking to an audience in downtown Albany Thursday afternoon. “I’m running because of the election deals that were passed that disenfranchise black voters.”

Griffin’s Albany campaign stop is part of a swing to visit 30 cities in five days, which on Thursday included Bainbridge, Blakely, Camilla and later Americus and Dawson.

His background has led him to be named “the most qualified person running with leadership experience, management experience and executive experience,” he said.

Griffin also said he believes that the state needs more diversity in terms of having more statewide constitutional officers who hail from outside the metro Atlanta area. He told the Albany audience he is the only candidate for secretary of state who is a Georgia native and also the only one in the race who lives outside the Atlanta metropolitan area.

If elected, Griffin said he would audit the election process to determine whether it was fair, free, secure and accessible.

