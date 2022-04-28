D.A.R.E. offers golf outing, BBQ dinner

OTTAWA — There will be a spaghetti dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4 at the American Legion, 218 W. Main St., Ottawa. Meals are an $8 donation. Proceeds go toward the Children’s Christmas Carnival in December. Tickets are available at The American Legion or...
Despite unseasonably warm temperatures and very windy conditions, Lima area wild turkey hunters were more successful on the opening weekend of the spring wild turkey season than the three-year average. Hunters in the nine county area checked in 127 turkeys Saturday and Sunday (April 23-24) , which was eight more...
SAN DIEGO — Lima Senior culinary student Miracle Manuel will compete in the national Family, Career and Community Leaders of America contest in San Diego this summer after earning a gold-star rating in the regional contest. Manuel competed in the state culinary contest on Friday.
NEW BAVARIA — Viola Wenzinger is celebrating her 100th birthday with an open house from 1-4 p.m. May 8 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Bavaria, Ohio. Wenzinger was born May 12, 1922, in Allen County to Benedict and Veronica (Lammers) Roof. On Feb. 9, 1946, she married Joe Wenzinger, who died Jan. 2, 2015.
VERSAILLES — The Winery at Versailles kicked off its year-long 20th-anniversary celebration. The celebration includes new wines and special events throughout the year. On June 9 the Winery will have “The Heart Art” where you can sample 10 wines. Proceeds from the event will go to Wayne...
LIMA — Over 300 kids participated in fun and games at the Lima Family YMCA on Saturday, with the YMCA sharing ideas about healthy foods and ways to stay active during the summertime. The free activities held between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. included a one-mile walk/run on the...
VAN WERT — Shawnee finished 9-0 in Western Buckeye League boys tennis regular season matches with a 5-0 victory Friday against Van Wert. Singles players Gabe Burke, Mason Stahl and Mac Davis and the doubles teams of Salah Muhammad and Gabe Rutter and Shashank Chanomolu and Trevor Bowers all won as the Indians (13-2 overall) have not lose any league singles or doubles matches this season.
OTTAWA — Mr. and Mrs. Charles Newland celebrated 50 years of marriage with a private meal at Dick’s in Kalida. Newland and the former Janet Wischmeyer were married April 15, 1972, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Glandorf by Father Raymond Seifert. They are the parents of...
LIMA — The Ohio Theater is almost 100 years old, a span of time that lends itself to a lot of history. Its new owners are hoping to create some history of their own within its walls. Looking back. Built in 1927, the theater could seat 1,800. It was...
ELIDA — Elida’s Larkin Henderson made the most of his opportunity. Making his first start at the varsity level, the Bulldog righthander fired a three-hit shutout to propel Elida to a 2-0 win against Lima Senior in the annual Harmon/Williams Memorial game Saturday. Elida improves to 6-9 on...
ELIDA — Shawnee swept the doubles division as part of its first-place finish at Saturday’s Elida Invitational. The Indians finished with 16 points followed by Elida (10), Gahanna (10) and Wapakoneta (0). Claiming doubles titles were Mac Davis and Mason Stahl (A division), Salah Muhammad and Gabe Rutter...
LIMA — Millie Cooper is celebrating her 100th birthday with an open house celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at Lima Baptist Temple’s fellowship room in the back. No gifts, please. Cooper was born May 5, 1922, in Clinton County, Indiana, to William and Nellie...
LIMA — Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center will award $1,500 scholarships to 14 high school seniors residing in the hospital’s coverage area. The health system has awarded $78,000 in scholarships to local students since 2017, when St. Rita’s created the scholarship in the hopes that students would return to the community as health care workers.
AMERICAN TOWNSHIP — Elida’s future agriculture professionals rubbed elbows Sunday night with a statewide agriculture leader Sunday night. “It’s my pleasure and honor to be part of these youths’ annual banquet because this is where the leaders of tomorrow — for not only of Ohio, but our nation— are born,” said Dorothy Pelanda, director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture, who was the invited guest speaker at this year’s Elida Future Farmers of America banquet at the Old Barn Restaurant & Grill.
