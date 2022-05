Josh Lowe, Brandon Lowe and Mike Zunino have all been struggling at the plate for Tampa Bay, but they unloaded on Friday night at the same time, and helped the Rays to an easy 6-1 win over the red-hot Minnesota Twins, who had won seven straight games. Josh Lowe and Zunino both homered for the first time this season, and it was Lowe's first big-league homer.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO