Cadillac, MI

Cadillac's new social district add fuel to this prime destination's fire

By Jon Becker
 3 days ago
Luke Waldo displays his bartending skills at Long Road Distillers, an award-winning purveyor of fine spirits in downtown Cadillac. (MI Brew Trail/File Photo)

Cadillac, a year-round resort noted for its wealth of recreational and sporting activities, now has a new social district that gives people even more reason to plan a summer getaway to this Northern Michigan wonderland.

Whether it’s a day, weekend or weeklong trip, Cadillac is one of those places where there’s so much to do even the most organized vacationers will be hard-pressed to take in everything they’ve planned.

Mi Brew Trail, in our dogged pursuit to highlight beverage-happy locales worth spending time and money in, recently got in touch with Lindsey Westdorp. She’s the Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau Marketing Manager. So what better person to pose a simple but important question for anyone thinking of spending their hard-earned money on an adventure. Why Cadillac?

“Ease of accessibility to recreation, affordable lodging and dining and a variety of options for outdoor fun,” she said.

The fun meter is definitely running on a different level these days, thanks in no small part to the newly established social district in downtown Cadillac. This allows for outdoor alcohol consumption within the designated social boundaries of downtown. Fairly new establishments with a variety of adult beverages in and around Cadillac include Long Road Distillers, featuring handcrafted cocktails, the new Greenhouse space at Willow Market & Meats and the Cadillac Winery. This winery and tasting room has just announced exciting plans to expand its operation by building a new brewery/winery.

The social district was established last summer but businesses really didn’t have the luxury of taking advantage of it because they “were preoccupied with just staying staffed and open,” Westdorp said. “So it’s really still brand new and we’re just rolling it out in the next month or two in time for the summer. We think it should go over really well.”

Once visitors discover the natural beauty, including clear and clean Lakes Mitchell and Cadillac, they are likely to plan a return trip. Some love the area so much that they put down roots.

“Many end up with second homes here seasonally or are choosing to retire here as well,” Westdorp said. “Our geography makes for a great urban/rural balance. We are a quick 40 minutes from Traverse City and just 90 minutes from Grand Rapids. With the city built around two large lakes, Cadillac has over 10 miles of public shoreline pathways.”

The last couple of years have seen more day-trippers make their way to Cadillac from nearby regions of the state, but “we have always attracted those looking for quality outdoor adventures and they most often come from Southern Michigan as well as northern parts of Ohio, Indiana and Illinois,” Westdorp noted.

Given the myriad options, planning a perfect summer day in Cadillac may be virtually impossible to narrow down, but Westdorp is willing to offer a few ideas:

“A morning walk around the lake followed by a fat bike trail ride or paddling adventure, ending with a walkable trip through the entire social district with drinks, dinner and entertainment downtown.”

Not exactly your cup of tea? How about early morning fishing on one of Cadillac’s lakes or rivers before bringing a picnic lunch down to the Cadillac Commons? There you can shop a farmer’s market or play in the splash pad. Later you can wind down by catching some live music in the evening at the Rotary Pavilion right on the shores of beautiful Lake Cadillac.

These are summer scenarios, but keep in mind that Cadillac is a great choice for a visit in each of Michigan’s four seasons.

Its lakes, rivers, trails, eight golf courses and Caberfae Peaks along with a vibrant downtown are must-experience stuff.

“All of these things make Cadillac a favorite for family trips, groups or just couples looking to get away for the weekend,” Westdorp said, adding that the city’s annual beer festival for 2002 returns after a two-year hiatus. It will take place Saturday, September 24. More details may be found at www.ccbeerfest.com .

If you are interested in finding out more about Cadillac, contact its Area Visitors Bureau at (231) 775-0657 or visit www.cadillacmichigan.com .

Comments / 0

Huron County, MI
