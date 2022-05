Blake Lizotte has come a long way since signing with the Los Angeles Kings. The undrafted, undersized player has fought and beat the odds to become an NHL regular. When the Los Angeles chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association selected him as the Kings’ nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Award, it just seemed fitting. Here is a look at Lizotte’s career so far and why he is a perfect nominee for this award.

