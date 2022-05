Joel Embiid does not have a timetable for his return, but he is not expected to require surgery on a fractured orbital bone in his left eye. John Clark of NBC Sports Philly reported the Sixers have "some hope" Embiid could return at some point in their second-round series against the Miami Heat. Embiid suffered a fractured orbital bone and a concussion in the fourth quarter of the Sixers' Game 6 win over the Toronto Raptors after being elbowed by Pascal Siakam.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO