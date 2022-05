Click here to read the full article. Tom Hiddleston is hoping to pick up some Emmy momentum for his turn as the titular character on “Loki,” but the actor already has his next big television project in the can. “The Essex Serpent,” a six-episode period fantasy series based on Sarah Perry’s New York Times-bestselling novel of the same name, stars Hiddleston as a small-town priest in Victorian England who teams up with a grieving widow to investigate the existence of a mythical serpent. Claire Danes co-stars as the widow, Cora Seaborne, in the genre-bending period piece that promises to continue Apple’s...

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO