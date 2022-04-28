ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover Qualifying Order: April-May 2022 (NASCAR)

By Shane Walters
Racing News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This weekend, NASCAR returns to Delaware. The 1-mile of Dover Motor Speedway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series. View the Dover qualifying order for the NASCAR Cup Series below. The field has been split into two...

AthlonSports.com

NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

The DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway marks the first and only trip to the one-mile oval for the NASCAR Cup Series this season. Dover, guaranteed two dates on the schedule for nearly 50 years, was reduced to one race starting in 2021 as the now-former track owners transferred its second date to newly-renovated Nashville Superspeedway.
Racing News

Dover Starting Lineup: April 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

NASCAR Xfinity starting positions for Dover Motor Speedway. Tomorrow, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will race on the 1-mile of the newly named Dover Motor Speedway. Today, drivers rolled to the track for a brief practice session which was followed by qualifying. View the Dover starting lineup for the NASCAR Xfinity...
FanBuzz

This Drunk NASCAR Fan Is Living His Best Life at Dover Motor Speedway

You never really know what you’ll witness in the grandstands during a NASCAR race. The fans that attend these events can be a real cast of characters, ranging from good-natured historians of the sport to obliterated individuals who are just looking to have a good time. The gentleman in the below video definitely falls in the latter category.
NBC Sports

Friday 5: NASCAR tracks welcoming more fans this season

Cup races have seen increased attendance this year and some events have had their largest crowds in at least five years, officials from NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports tell NBC Sports. Such growth has been spurred by a variety of factors, including the racing, NASCAR’s changes on and off the track...
#Nascar Cup Series#Dover Motor Speedway
CBS Sports

NASCAR Dover 2022 odds, start time, TV channel: Model's surprising DuraMAX Drydene 400 picks, predictions

Kyle Larson dominated the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021 with 10 wins on his way to a championship, but after NASCAR unveiled its "Next-Gen" design for 2022 in an effort to create greater parity, the playing field has seemingly leveled. There have been eight winners through 10 races and if the NASCAR playoffs were to start right now, familiar names like Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski would be left on the outside looking in. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series will head to Dover Motor Speedway for the 2022 DuraMAX Drydene 400, and the one-mile concrete oval will be yet another test for the new car. The NASCAR Dover green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET on FS1 (stream now on FuboTV).
NBC Sports

Friday NASCAR schedule at Dover Motor Speedway

A busy weekend of NASCAR racing starts Friday at Dover Motor Speedway. The Monster Mile opens its doors with ARCA Menards Series East action practice, qualifying and a 125-lap race. Before the green flag flies on the day’s main event, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will hit the track for practice...
NBC Sports

Saturday Dover Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

Dover Motor Speedway has been under new management and has received a new name. But its concrete “Monster Mile” remains treacherous. The NASCAR Xfinity Series takes it on Saturday afternoon in a 200-lap race, the 10th race of its 2022 season. Dover also marks the end of this...
The Spun

Denny Hamlin Reacts to NASCAR’s Decision After Controversial Tweet

Earlier this week, NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin was required to complete sensitivity training for a racially insensitive tweet that he posted and deleted on Monday. The tweet featured a clip from “Family Guy” that showed a female Asian driver cutting off cars without signaling. Kyle Larson’s name was superimposed over the clip.
Autoweek.com

NASCAR Notes from a Rainy Day at Dover

Sunday afternoon rain forced postponement of the conclusion of the DuraMAX Drydene 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway to Monday at noon (ET). The race will be televised on FS1. The field had completed 78 laps when showers moved in from the west and forced a red...
fordauthority.com

Buescher Earns Cup Series Pole At Dover In No. 17 Nascar Mustang

Chris Buescher, the man behind the wheel of the No. 17 Nascar Mustang, earned the pole position during qualifying at Dover Motor Speedway for the 2022 Cup Series race. Buescher got around the “Monster Mile” in just 22.479 seconds, posting a top speed of 160.149 mph. His impressive time puts Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing on the pole for the first time in its Cup Series efforts.
FOX Sports

Bowman looks to defend Hendrick dominance at Monster Mile

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Sure, it was bright on Monday for the. “It was a little bit rough,” Bowman said with a laugh. “Sunday night was a good celebration with me and my team. We got a cool picture. But I have sunglasses on for a reason. It was an enjoyable time.”
