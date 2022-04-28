Dover Qualifying Order: April-May 2022 (NASCAR)

Kyle Larson dominated the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021 with 10 wins on his way to a championship, but after NASCAR unveiled its "Next-Gen" design for 2022 in an effort to create greater parity, the playing field has seemingly leveled. There have been eight winners through 10 races and if the NASCAR playoffs were to start right now, familiar names like Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski would be left on the outside looking in. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series will head to Dover Motor Speedway for the 2022 DuraMAX Drydene 400, and the one-mile concrete oval will be yet another test for the new car. The NASCAR Dover green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET on FS1 (stream now on FuboTV).

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO