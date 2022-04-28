Boil water advisory in Camden County has been lifted

CAMDEN, N.C. (WAVY) — A boil water advisory issued for portions of Camden County Thursday was lifted Friday morning.

The advisory was announced Thursday morning and was in place for all residents South of Pond Road, near Highway 343 and South Sandy Hook Road.

Officials said that the public needed to boil all water used for brushing teeth, cooking, drinking, making ice or washing dishes.

Friday morning, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management announced that the advisory had been lifted. Residents no longer need to boil their water.

