ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NC

Boil water advisory in Camden County has been lifted

By Nathan Crawford
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ZjeP_0fNItXRN00

CAMDEN, N.C. (WAVY) — A boil water advisory issued for portions of Camden County Thursday was lifted Friday morning.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY’s breaking news email alerts

The advisory was announced Thursday morning and was in place for all residents South of Pond Road, near Highway 343 and South Sandy Hook Road.

Officials said that the public needed to boil all water used for brushing teeth, cooking, drinking, making ice or washing dishes.

Friday morning, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management announced that the advisory had been lifted. Residents no longer need to boil their water.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Camden County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandy Hook#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WAVY News 10

VB business giving away $5K in gas, free barbecue Thursday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Malbon Bros Corner Mart BBQ & Catering is giving away $5,000 in free gas on Thursday, along with free barbecue, Patriotic Festival tickets and more. The promotion is going from 3 p.m. until supplies run out at the restaurant and gas station at 1896 General Booth Blvd. They’re also giving […]
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy