Evansville, IN

Martin Park Apartments remain silent to “deplorable” claims

By Seth Austin
 3 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The owners of Martin Park Apartments are continuing to remain silent after dozens of tenants attended an Evansville City Council meeting on Monday to speak out about their living conditions.

Tenants at Martin Park Apartments, formerly known as Eco Square Apartments, have taken to Facebook to show their dismay over unsanitary and unsafe living conditions at the complex. Some tenants have said on top of trash lying around in several places, walkways are flooded with human waste and some were told to re-pay rent that they had already sent to the office.

Tenants say Martin Park apartments are “deplorable”

Eyewitness News has attempted to contact the owners of the complex for answers, but as of Thursday evening, there has been no response at the management office. Martin Park Apartments’ owners are based out of Michigan and managed partly by a real estate attorney.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

